Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market will grow from $3.94 billion in 2022 to $4.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $6.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment consists of sales of instruments such as incubators, autoclave sterilizers, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, molecular diagnostic instruments, reagents pathogen-specific kits, and general reagents for microbiology diagnostic. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are a broad category covering all kinds of items used in microbiology laboratories and used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens.These devices and equipment included microscopes, slides, test tubes, Petri dishes, growth media (liquid and solid), inoculation loops, pipettes, and tips, incubators, autoclaves, and laminar flow hoods.



Some pieces of equipment are permanent, like microscopes and hoods, while others are not, like pipette tips.



North America was the largest region in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment are laboratory instruments, and microbiology analyzers.Laboratory instruments are types of instruments such as incubators, gram stainers, bacterial colony counters, petri dish fillers, and automated culture systems that are needed for operations in the laboratories.



The micro-biology analyzers involved are microbiology diagnostics instruments and microscopes.The reagents are pathogen-specific kits, and general reagents.



The end-users involved are hospitals, diagnostic centres, customer lab service providers, academic institutes, and research institutes.



Increasing funding of public and private investments in medical devices is driving the growth of the microbiology diagnostic devices market.Increasing Investments indicate the rising confidence of various private and public players on microbiology diagnostic devices, thereby indicating a progressive increase and stimulating growth.



For instance, according to MedTech news, a publisher of new related to medical technology, private equity industry invested $111.8 B (c.$ 151 B) in healthTech industry. Furthermore, globally 96 deals valued at $40.8 billion were completed in medTech vertical. The increasing investments in digital health technologies, artificial intelligence and non-invasive monitoring capability, delivery of gene therapy and regenerative medicines technologies, and customized 3D printing of medical devices are expected to drive the microbiology diagnostic devices market.



Unfavourable regulatory scenarios are major restraints in the microbiology diagnosis devices market.In the US, section 510(k) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act states that every device manufacturer must register with FDA and notify their intent to market a medical device at least 90 days in advance.



These pre-market notifications are considered to be lengthy, rigorous, and time-consuming processes for the approval of medical devices.If in case the submission fails due to some uncertainty, the company has to reperform all the tests and resubmit the premarket approval application.



For instance, a ’Verticle Autoclave’, a microbiology diagnostic device, complies with the strict international directives and standards such as the capacity of 80-120 litre autoclave chamber volume, low sensitivity loads, restrictions on temperature calibration, and a certificate from ISO17025 accreditation lab for temperature, pressure gauges & timer.



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies are increasing their prevalence in the microbiology diagnostic devices market due to their cost effectiveness, sensitivity to detect low-frequency variants, and comprehensive genomic coverage.Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) or high throughput sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) is a method of sequencing genomes with the ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions and the capability to detect novel resistance genes (ARG) in bacteria.



BioMérieux partnered with Illumina to develop bioMérieux EpiSe, an NGS service that will facilitate epidemiological monitoring of bacterial infections and monitor outbreaks in hospitals. Some of the modern next-generation sequencing technologies that help to sequence DNA and RNA include Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, Ion torrent Proton / PGM sequencing, and SOLiD sequencing.



On May 26th, 2022, The IVD Regulation seeks to ensure a high level of public health and patient safety taking into account scientific progress, and smooth operation of the single market for these products. These changes by the EU legislation aid in the development of microbiology diagnostic devices, as they focus on providing transparency of information through EUDAMED (the new European database of medical devices), allowing manufacturers to monitor products, stronger clinical evidence, post-market surveillance, and enhance safety improvements.



In April 2022, DCN Dx, a US-based manufacturer and developer of point-of-use tests, acquired Biomed Diagnostics for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would expand DCN Dx’s footprint in the vertical of point-of-use testing and sampling markets for both humans and animals.Biomed Diagnostics is a US-based microbiological testing company.



The countries covered in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market statistics, including microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market share, detailed microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment industry. This microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

