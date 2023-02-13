New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241896/?utm_source=GNW

The global cell therapy market is expected to grow from $9.02 billion in 2021 to $10.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cell therapy market is expected to reach $19.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%.



The cell therapy market includes revenues earned by entities by enhancing the growth of new healthy skin tissue and enhancing collagen production.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Cell therapy refers to the replacement or repair of damaged tissue and/or cells through the transplantation of human cells.Numerous different types of cells may be used as part of a therapy or treatment for a number of diseases and disorders with the help of new technologies, inventive products, and infinite imagination.



It is a form of treatment wherein a patient receives live cells via injection, grafting, or implant in order to produce a therapeutic result.



The main techniques used in cell therapy are stem cell therapy, cell vaccine, adoptive cell transfer (act), fibroblast cell therapy, and chondrocyte cell therapy.Stem cell treatment, also known as regenerative medicine, uses stem cells or their derivatives to stimulate the healing response of sick, defective, or wounded tissue.



The different types of therapies include allogeneic therapies, and autologous therapies and are used in various applications such as oncology, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic, wound healing, and others.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the cell therapy market.According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic disease is a condition that lasts for one year or more, requires medical attention, limits daily activities, or both, and includes heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.



Stem cells can benefit patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease (PD), heart disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis.For instance, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention report in 2021, due to poor nutrition and a lack of physical activity, 6 in 10 adults in the USA are suffering from a chronic disease, and 4 in 10 have two or more diseases.



In December 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium based health organization, about 537 million people (20–79 years old) will have diabetes.By 2030, there will be 643 million diabetics worldwide, and by 2045, there will be 783 million.



Nearly one in two (240 million) persons with diabetes is undiagnosed, and three out of four diabetic adults live in low- and middle-income countries. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, in 2021, approximately 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with PD each year, and 10 million individuals worldwide will suffer from this disease. After Alzheimer’s, it is the second most prevalent neurological disease. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases increased the demand for cell therapies and contributed to the growth of the market.



The high cost of cell therapy hindered the growth of the cell therapy market.Cell therapies have become a common choice of treatment in recent years as people are looking for the newest treatment options.



Although there is a huge increase in demand for cell therapies, they are still very costly to try.Basic joint injections can cost about $1,000 and, based on the condition, more specialized procedures can cost up to $ 100,000.



In 2020, the average cost of stem cell therapy can range from $4000 - $8,000 in the USA. Therefore, the high cost of cell therapy restraints the growth of the cell therapy market.



Key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.For instance, in October 2021, Takeda, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company acquired GammaDelta Therapeutics, a US-based company that offers cell therapies, to speed up the development of allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumours.



Furthermore, in November 2020, Sanofi, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Kiadis, a Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company, to boost cell therapy which is used to develop treatments for life-threatening diseases.



In October 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japan based pharmaceutical company specializing in drug development and commercialization, acquired GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited for an amount of $100 million.Through this acquisition, Takeda will acquire early-stage cell therapy programs in addition to GammaDelta’s allogeneic variable delta 1 (V1) gamma-delta T cell therapy platforms, which encompass both blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms.



GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited is a UK-based biotechnology company specializing in the research and development of T-cell therapy and immunotherapy for cancer treatment.



The regions covered in the cell therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cell therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cell therapy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cell therapy market statistics, including cell therapy industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cell therapy market share, detailed cell therapy market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cell therapy industry. This cell therapy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

