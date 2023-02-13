New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbiome Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241894/?utm_source=GNW

The global microbiome market will grow from $0.39 billion in 2022 to $0.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The microbiome market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.6%.



The microbiome market consists of sales of firmicutes, bacteroidetes, and actinobacteria.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Microbiome refers to a group of microbes that live in a certain habitat and include fungi, bacteria, and viruses.It is all of the bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses’ genetic material that dwells on and within the human body.



The microbiome’s bacteria also aid in digestion, immune system control, defence against disease-causing bacteria, and the production of vitamins like Vitamin K, which is required for blood clotting, and the B vitamins B12, thiamine, and riboflavin.



The main types of microbiomes are fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and microbiome drugs.The technique of transferring faecal bacteria and other germs from one healthy person to another is known as faecal microbiota transplantation or stool transplantation.



The different technologies include genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics and are used in inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others.



The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a key factor driving the growth of the microbiome market.Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a multifactorial and autoimmune infection group consisting of two major entities such as ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD).



Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and probiotics were discovered as having potential applications in many immune-mediated disorders, such as IBD, to restore microbial balance.These microbial therapies have shown the potential to reduce both the dysbiotic condition and the development of inflammatory mediators, thereby enabling remission, particularly in UC.



For instance, in September 2020, according to the National Institute of Health, a US-based biomedical and public health research agency, between 600,000 and 900,000 Americans may suffer from ulcerative colitis. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is expected to drive the growth of the microbiome market.



The high cost of microbial therapy is a key factor hampering the growth of the microbiome market.The price of fecal transplantation, a microbial therapy, may vary considerably depending on the delivery method used by users and where users receive it.



Fecal microbiota transplant processes can charge around $600-$1,000 based on the method of treatment, area, insurance coverage, and other variables. Therefore, the high cost of microbial therapy is expected to hinder the growth of the microbiome market.



The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market.Major companies in the microbiome sector are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes.



For instance, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotic for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier, and oxidative stress.



In January 2021, Novozymes, a Denmark-based biotechnology company acquired Microbiome Labs for an undisclosed amount.Microbiome Labs’ acquisition is a crucial step in expanding Novozymes’ Human Health platform, giving it exposure to a wide range of patented solutions as well as access to the firm’s network of health professionals.



Microbiome Labs is a US-based probiotics company.



The regions covered in the microbiome market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the microbiome market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The microbiome market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides microbiome market statistics, including microbiome industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a microbiome market share, detailed microbiome market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the microbiome industry. This microbiome market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

