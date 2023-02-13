New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241892/?utm_source=GNW

The global therapeutic proteins market is expected to grow from $100.06 billion in 2021 to $112.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The therapeutic proteins market is expected to reach $177.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of antibody-based drugs, FC fusion proteins, and anticoagulants.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Therapeutic proteins refer to pharmaceuticals that are genetically modified versions of human proteins that are found naturally.These powerful, quick-acting medications were developed in a lab for pharmaceutical usage.



Therapeutic proteins have altered how diseases are treated since they are very effective in vivo.



The main types of products in therapeutic proteins are insulin, fusion protein, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormone, and follicle-stimulating hormone.Insulin is a peptide hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreatic cells that serve as the individual’s primary anabolic hormone.



It affects fat, carbohydrate, and protein metabolism by boosting glucose uptake from the blood into the fat, liver, and skeletal muscle cells. The different functions include enzymatic and regulatory activity, special targeting activity, vaccines, and protein diagnostics and are used in various applications such as metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, hormonal disorders, genetic disorders, and others.



Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drive the therapeutic proteins market.Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms.



Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, and albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfas, albiglutide, and coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.



Increasing the number of biosimilar drugs on the global market will slow the growth of the therapeutic protein market.Patent expiry of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies gives space for the entry of biosimilars.



For instance, in October 2022, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based generics and specialty pharmaceutical company, launched ALYMSYS® (bevacizumab-maly) in the United States. These cost-effective treatments, similar to the original biologics, decline the revenue and sales of therapeutic proteins.



Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment.Chronic diseases such as cancer and immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies.



Monoclonal antibodies are a dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies.Cell-based expression systems such as the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with the latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs.



In the last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. For instance, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.



In the United States, therapeutic protein drug manufacturers file therapeutic biologics application (BLA) to FDA for the product approval.The drug approved through BLA should be proved safe, pure, and potent.



FDA consolidated review of most therapeutic proteins in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). In European Union, biologics are regulated by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for marketing authorization.



In July 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Protomer Technologies Inc. for $ 1 billion. Lilly is delighted to add protomer’s breakthrough technology to its diabetes pipeline through this acquisition, since the company’s glucose-sensing insulin program, which is based on its proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors (MEPS) platform, is exhibiting great potential. Protomer Technologies Inc. is a US-based company that specializes in next-generation protein therapies which can detect molecular activators in the body that are being developed.



The regions covered in the therapeutic proteins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the therapeutic proteins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The therapeutic proteins market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides therapeutic proteins market statistics, including therapeutic proteins industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a therapeutic proteins market share, detailed therapeutic proteins market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the therapeutic proteins industry. This therapeutic proteins market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

