Inhalation Sedatives Global Market Report 2023

The global inhalation sedatives market is expected to grow from $1.90 billion in 2021 to $2.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The inhalation sedatives market is expected to reach $2.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.



The inhalation sedatives market consists of sales of halothane, fluticasone, budesonide, and ciclesonide.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Inhalation sedatives refer to a relaxing agent using a nose mask.In high doses, inhalation sedatives can be used as a general anaesthetic, a calming agent, and to treat sleep disorders.



Inhalation Sedation is the continuous administration of a tranquillizer through a nose mask.The method has also been referred to as happy gas, laughing gas, or conscious sedation.



The gas is actually known as nitrous oxide.



The main types of products in inhalation sedatives are sevoflurane, desflurane, isoflurane, and nitrous oxide.Sevoflurane is a sweet-smelling, nonflammable, extremely fluorinated methyl isopropyl ether that is utilized as an inhalational anesthetic for general anesthesia induction and maintenance.



The different applications include induction, and maintenance and involve various sectors such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The short onset and duration time of inhalation sedatives is expected to drive the inhalation sedative market.Rapid onset of inhalation sedative and quick recovery rate makes it applicable for short procedures, especially in dental surgeries of pediatrics, and in intensive care units for decreasing the pain and quick recovery.



For instance, the most commonly used inhaled sedative is nitrous oxide, which is administered as a mixture of 30-70% of oxygen, takes about 1-2 minutes to act and the duration of action is 5 minutes.The short time required for the onset of action and its short duration makes nitrous oxide the most used inhalation sedative for dental treatment.



Therefore, the short onset and duration time of inhalation sedatives is expected to drive the inhalation sedatives market.



Contradictions associated with inhalation sedatives are expected to hinder the market.Inhalation sedatives, although safe most of the time, can rarely result in adverse events.



For instance, inhalation sedatives cannot be used in patients who have undergone a recent ear surgery as they build up pressure in the middle ear.Also, in pregnant women, the use of inhalation sedatives is avoided to minimize the risk of possible toxicity.



Inhalation sedatives affect the foetus by interfering with folic acid absorption in pregnant ladies causing neurotoxicity.Studies show that prolonged exposure to nitrous oxide may cause reproductive and hematological disorders in the operator.



The inhalation sedatives also cannot be used for patients with the common cold, nasal blockage, or COPD as they cannot be absorbed by the patient, and therefore do not show the required effect. All these factors are causing a hindrance to the usage of inhalation sedatives and an acceptance of other sedative methods. Therefore, contraindications associated with inhalation sedatives are expected to hinder the market.



The production of generic inhalation sedatives is expected to be the new trend in the inhalation sedative market.Generics are a type of drug that has the same chemical formula, dosage form, dose, and effect as the patented drug but is produced by the company when the patent expires.



The production of generic inhalation sedatives has increased over the last few years.For instance, in August 2021, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, launched KLOXXADOTM (naloxone hydrochloride) in the US.



KLOXXADOTM is an inhalation spray of 8 mg for the immediate treatment of recognized or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression, in adult and pediatric patients.KLOXXADOTM provides an important new treatment to address the opioid epidemic and contains twice as much naloxone per spray as Narcan Nasal Spray (4 mg) in a ready-to-use nasal spray to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.



Therefore, the production of generic inhalation sedatives is expected to become the new trend in the inhalation sedative market.



The regions covered in the inhalation sedatives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the inhalation sedatives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The inhalation sedatives market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides inhalation sedatives market statistics, including inhalation sedatives industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with inhalation sedatives market share, detailed inhalation sedatives market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the inhalation sedatives industry. This inhalation sedatives market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

