New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241889/?utm_source=GNW





The global adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2021 to $4.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market is expected to reach $18.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.6%.



The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market consists of sales of Amgevita, Hyrimoz, and Idacio.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars refer to a novel class of medications that work to inhibit the effects of the inflammatory mediator tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha).A chimeric monoclonal antibody against tumour necrosis factor alpha (TNF-alpha) is known as an infliximab biosimilar.



Immune system disorders are treated using it.



The main types of products in adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars are adalimumab biosimilars (exemptia, mabura, hyrimoz, hadlima, abrilada, others), infliximab biosimilars (inflectra, renflexis, ixifi, avsola) and cipleumab (erelzi, eticovo).Adalimumab is a biological drug that works on the immune system to lessen inflammation.



The different applications include Crohn’s disease, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, and others and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The patent expiry of branded drugs allows biosimilars to enter the market.For instance, In the United States, FDA approved inflectra, developed by Hospira (a Pfizer Inc company) for the treatment of various autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, adult ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis, after the patent expiry of branded drug Remicade.



Similarly, Amgen’s Enbrel had its patent expired in the EU, and with the expiry of the patent, Benepali (a biosimilar of Enmbrel) was approved by the European Commission.Humira’s patent expired and its biosimilars were made available in the market.



FDA has recently (July 2020) approved Hulio, the sixth biosimilar of Humira. Therefore, the patent expiry of branded biologic drugs such as Humira, Enbrel, and Remicade will drive the biosimilar market.



The patent extension of Humira (adalimumab) will hamper the Humira biosimilar market.The patent extension is a strategy to compete with generic and biosimilar products after patent termination.



For instance, the patents of Humira, the branded biologic drug manufactured by AbbVie, in the US and EU.AbbVie obtained Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) that protected Europe.



AbbVie received a patent extension for Humira till 2023 in the US.In pursuit of patent extension, AbbVie also had settlements with Amgen, Samsung Bioepis, and Mylan to protect Humira sales in the United States.



The patent extension of Humira is anticipated to hinder its biosimilars market growth.



The brand versions of biosimilar drugs are of high costs, which are now being replaced with biosimilar versions upon their patent’s expiry.The cost of branded biological drugs almost doubled in recent years.



For instance, the cost of Humira, the top-selling drug, increased to more than $72,000 in 2020.The shift to low-cost biosimilar drugs is mainly because there are no clinically relevant differences in safety and efficacy between the biosimilars and originator biologics.



The Danish health care system switched almost entirely to adalimumab biosimilars after the patent on the original adalimumab product, Humira, expired in October 2018. The switch to biosimilars led to an 82% decrease in costs for the medication.



In February 2022, Biocon Limited, an India based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biological drugs, acquired the biosimilar assets of Viatris, Inc., for an amount of $3.34 billion. Through this acquisition, Biocon establishes itself as a distinctive, vertically integrated worldwide biosimilars leader and accelerates the commercialization of its portfolio of current and future biosimilars directly and its product reach around the world. Viatris, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical and healthcare company specializing in the development and specialization of biological and therapeutic agents.



The regions covered in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market statistics, including adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market share, detailed adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars industry. This adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241889/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________