Interleukin Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the interleukin inhibitors market are Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.



The global interleukin inhibitors market is expected to grow from $26.95 billion in 2021 to $31.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The interleukin inhibitors market is expected to reach $57.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.2%.



Interleukin inhibitors refer to a substance used to suppress the immune system that prevents interleukins from working.Interleukins are a class of cytokines produced by white blood cells in response to infection (lymphocytes, monocytes, and macrophages).



They are crucial in the control of the immune system.



The main types of interleukins inhibitors are IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6, and others.Interleukin 17 is a pro-inflammatory cystine knot cytokine family.



In response to IL-23 stimulation, they are produced by a subset of T helper cells known as T helper 17 cells. The different applications include psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, and others and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



An increase in the number of investigational drugs for inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease will drive the interleukin inhibitors market.Inhibitors of interleukin decrease the actions of the inflammatory cytokines, stimulate innate immune responses to prevent damage to the host and maintain normal tissue homeostasis.



There are 48 molecules under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.Among these, 20 molecules are in Phase III clinical trials.



These growing numbers of pipeline drugs will drive the interleukin inhibitor market upon approval.



High costs associated with biological therapy are hampering the interleukin inhibitors market.Biologic treatment that has revolutionized the care of psoriasis patients is more expensive than the other treatments.



The total annual cost ranged from $2,077 to the US $13,132 for psoriasis and from $10,924 to $17,050 for psoriatic arthritis, per patient.As of 2020, biologics treatment cost was around $10,000 to $30,000 per year.



The higher price of biologics and low healthcare expenditure in developing countries is, therefore, likely to hinder market growth.



The patent expiry of biologic drugs is opening opportunities for biosimilar drugs, which are a cheap alternative.Major companies in the interleukins sector are focusing on developing biosimilars for interleukin inhibitors.



For instance, biosimilars for IL inhibitors such as canakinumab (Ilaris), ustekinumab (Stelara), tocilizumab (Actemra), and secukinumab (Cosentyx) among others are in development by Mabpharm, NeuClone Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gedeon Richter, and Bio-Thera Solutions, respectively.Despite the clinical benefits associated with the use of biologics in psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases, many patients are not treated with biological therapy, and access to treatment may be limited for several reasons including higher treatment costs.



This factor coupled with rapid advances in biotechnology and analytical sciences, which ensure comparability of biosimilars to biological drugs, drive the trend for biosimilars.



The regions covered in the interleukin inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the interleukin inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The interleukin inhibitors market consists of sales of anakinra, canakinumab, and rilonacept.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The interleukin inhibitors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides interleukin inhibitors market statistics, including interleukin inhibitors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an interleukin inhibitors market share, detailed interleukin inhibitors market segments, market trends and opportunities.

