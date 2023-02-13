New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241887/?utm_source=GNW

Reddy’s Laboratories and Celltrion Inc.



The global G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factors) market is expected to grow from $7.37 billion in 2021 to $7.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market is expected to reach $9.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market consists of sales of releuko, accofil, and pegylated.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) refers to a type of colony-stimulating factor that aids in the bone marrow’s ability to produce more white blood cells.Patients who have specific tumours, neutropenia brought on by some types of chemotherapy, and severe persistent neutropenia unrelated to cancer treatment are all treated with G-CSF.



Filgrastim and Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor are other names for it.



The main types of G-CSF are lenograstim (granocyte), filgrastim (neupogen, zarzio, nivestim, accofil), long acting (pegylated) filgrastim (pegfilgrastim, neulasta, pelmeg, ziextenco) and lipegfilgrastim (lonquex).Lenograstim is a glycosylated recombinant therapeutic drug that is chemically similar to or identical to a naturally occurring human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF).



The different products include tablet, capsule, and others and is used in oncological diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiencies, and chronic and autoimmune disorders, among others.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factor) market.Cancer is considered to be the second major cause of death, with around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer worldwide.



For instance, in December 2020, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a France-based intergovernmental agency that publishes research and data on cancer, it is anticipated that 28.4 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed worldwide in 2040, up 47% over the anticipated 19.3 million cases in 2020, primarily due to population growth and aging. G-CSF is a class of growth factors that produce white blood cells in the bone marrow to minimize the risk of infection and sepsis. In cancer patients, G-CSF accelerates recovery and reduces mortality from neutropenia after chemotherapy for cancer. It can also reduce infections after certain forms of cancer treatment. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the G-CSF market.



The increasing demand for prophylaxis granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is another key factor driving the growth of the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor market.The prophylaxis with G-CSF decreases the occurrence of febrile neutropenia (FN), allowing patients to receive and stay on myelosuppressive chemotherapy.



The current use of G-CSF prophylaxis offers significant benefits including reducing incidents of febrile neutropenia by 3.3 million and cases of chemotherapy reduced dosage intensity by less than 85%, over the next 10 years. Therefore, the increasing demand for prophylaxis granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is expected to drive the growth of the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor market.



The high cost is a key factor limiting the growth of the G-CSF market.Improved chemotherapy administration is responsible for the rise in instant medical expenses in breast cancer patients receiving primary prophylactic (PP) G-CSF.



According to a study conducted by the American Journal of Managed Care, PPG-CSF administration in the first chemotherapy class was associated with a 57% increase in total Medicare costs during the study period, despite a fall in medical costs for neutropenia.Around 42% of the increase can be attributed to the rise in the costs of chemotherapy.



Each shot of PPG-CSF costs more than $250. Therefore, the high cost is expected to hinder the growth of the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market.



In December 2021, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medicines, acquired Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc for an amount of $800 million.Through this acquisition, G-CSF baseddrugs would be added to the Novartis portfolio, increasing gene therapy research capabilities and bringing ophthalmic innovation to treat and prevent blindness globally.



Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc is a UK-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the research and development of biosimilars for the treatment of eye related diseases.



The regions covered in the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market statistics, including G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market share, detailed G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) industry. This G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241887/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________