Global LED Video Walls Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR 11.8% and expected to reach $47.5 Billion by 2030: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global LED Video Walls Market Size is to grow from USD 21 billion in 2021 to USD 47.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period. The key driving factor is the increasing adoption of LED video walls by different industries such as retail, transportation, media & advertising, sport & entertainment, auditorium, commercial buildings, airports/railways, healthcare, commercial electronics, and others.





Key Insights

The LED Video Walls market was valued at USD 21 billion in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030

The global LED Video Walls market is expected to reach USD 47.5 billion by 2030

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The rise of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data has resulted in the development of new content distribution techniques, which has contributed to the growth of the LED video wall market. For example, it is predicted that a video wall with artificial intelligence (AI) technology that allows it to display quick customized communication will have a greater impact on the audience. Additionally, rising tourism is one of the major factors driving global demand for video walls. Video walls for transportation serve an important purpose in keeping the crowd informed, so their use is continuing to increase. The rise in demand from numerous sectors, such as retail, transportation, media & advertising, commercial buildings, commercial electronics, and others is expected to boost growth for the global LED video wall market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 201 pages with 126 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global LED Video Walls Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Direct View LED Video, Indoor LED Video, Blended Projection LED Video), By Location (Outdoor, Indoor), By End-User Industry (Retail, Transportation, Media & Advertising, Sport & Entertainment, Auditorium, Commercial Buildings, Airports/Railways, Healthcare, Commercial Electronics, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030“ in detail along with the table of contents. https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/led-video-walls-market





The direct view LED video segment is witnessing a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global LED video walls market share is segmented into direct view LED video, indoor LED video, and blended projection LED video. Among these, the direct view LED video segment witnessed a higher growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to the advantages such as they offer maximum brightness options along with variable pixel options with almost no bezels and providing a seamless picture experience.

The outdoor segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of location, the global LED video walls market trends is segmented into outdoor and indoor. Among these, the outdoor segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period as a result of increased demand from various industries such as transportation and logistics, media and advertising, sport and entertainment, and others.

The transportation segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 40% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the global LED video walls market growth is segmented into retail, transportation, media & advertising, sport & entertainment, auditorium, commercial buildings, airports/railways, healthcare, commercial electronics, and others. Among these, the transportation segment dominates the market with the largest market share of 40% over the forecast period. The LED video wall is the most common digital technology used in the transportation sector by major transportation hubs such as airports, railways, and bus stations. As a result, there is a shift in consumer behaviour in terms of customer engagement across all modes of transportation, allowing companies to strategically build their brands in the minds of their customers. In the forecasted period, this is expected to drive the LED video wall market.





LED Video Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 47.5 Billion CAGR 11.8% % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Location, By End-User Industry, By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Christie Digital Systems Inc., Lighthouse Technologies Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., NEC Display Solutions, ViewSonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,





North America is dominating the market with the largest market share of 30%.

North America dominates the market with a 30% market share, owing to the region's largest revenue from LED video walls, which is expected to grow as the United States is a large market for digital advertising. As a result, the demand for LED video walls is increasing. Based on the report, North America is expected to account for a significant portion of the global LED video wall market.





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The market is segmented by

LED Video Walls Market, By Type

Direct View LED Video

Indoor LED Video

Blended Projection LED Video

LED Video Walls Market, By Location

Outdoor

Indoor

LED Video Walls Market, By End-User Industry

Retail

Transportation

Media & Advertising

Sport & Entertainment

Auditorium

Commercial Buildings

Airports/Railways

Healthcare

Commercial Electronics

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Companies

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Christie Digital Systems Inc.

Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

NEC Display Solutions

ViewSonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AU Optronics Corporation

Unilumin

Sony Corp.

Planar Systems Inc.

Navori SA

Other





Some Recent Developments News in the Global LED Video Walls Market:

USA, June 2022, Viewsonic launched the first 135-inch all-in-one, direct-view LED Display Solution Kit with a foldable screen, significantly lowering packaging size by nearly 50% over previous designs. Because it can fit into conventional freight and large passenger elevators, it is easier and less expensive to transport.





