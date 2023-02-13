New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241886/?utm_source=GNW

The global immunosuppressants market is expected to grow from $16.54 billion in 2021 to $19.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The immunosuppressant market is expected to reach $34.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%.



The immunosuppressant market consists of sales of induction drugs, maintenance drugs, corticosteroids, and calcineurin inhibitors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Immunosuppressant refers to a medication that prevents the immune system from attacking healthy cells and tissues These medications are used to stop transplant rejection in recipients of stem cell and organ transplants.The medications also address the symptoms of autoimmune diseases.



Immunosuppressants are potent medications that need to be carefully monitored to prevent side effects.



The main classes of drugs in immunosuppressants are corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies (MABs), calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, anti-proliferative agents, and others.Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell.



Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. The different indications include organ transplantation, autoimmune disorders, and non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The surge in organ transplant procedures such as kidney and liver transplants due to the rise in incidences of organ failure is the major factor driving the immunosuppressant market growth.For instance, in June 2020, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a US-based scientific and educational organization, 39,718 organ transplants were performed in the United States.



Furthermore, according to the American Kidney Fund, a US-based health organization, on the national transplant waiting list in June 2022, there will be more than 106,000 persons, of whom 92,000 (or 87%) are waiting for a kidney transplant in the US. The increasing number of cases of organ transplants and incidences of organ failure in patients is therefore expected to drive market growth.



Stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the market.Regulators such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintain public safety for food and drugs through a stringent regulatory drug approval process.



For an immunosuppressant drug to be approved by the regulatory authorities, the sponsor must provide satisfactory evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of a drug in a patient with a defined clinical condition.Sponsors should submit to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) any information on the immunotoxicology evaluation of drugs whenever such information becomes available, for review.



Many guidelines have also been adopted by the EU including those providing general guidance, more specific guidance on quality issues, and non-clinical and clinical aspects. Therefore, the stringent regulatory and approval process on immunosuppressant drugs is projected to hamper the overall growth of the immunosuppressants market.



Phenotypic personalized medicine or PPM or a hybrid of artificial intelligence and physician intervention is a new approach to overcoming the issues with immunosuppressants.For instance, Tacrolimus is the most widely used immunosuppressant for patients who are undergoing organ transplantation.



When the patient is in the hospital, Tacrolimus immunosuppressant levels must be checked regularly and changed frequently.PPM approach that is based on a computational platform is used to overcome this concern.



The inputs from the computational platform-based PPM approach include the past response of the patient to the dose of the drug and other drugs that are being taken and current data on the liver and kidney.Using PPM, the physician can identify the optimal drug and dose combination from various possibilities.



Therefore, it is believed that artificial intelligence is leading the way to not only more personalized and effective drug dosing but also enhancing physicians’ decision-making capabilities by providing clinical data rather than predicted responses.



In October 2022, Amgen Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company, acquired ChemoCentryx Inc. for an amount of $3.7 billion. Through this acquisition, Amgen increases its inflammation and nephrology drug product portfolio and has three therapeutic candidates in the early stages that target chemoattractant receptors, additional inflammatory conditions, and an oral cancer checkpoint. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the development and commercialization of novel drugs for cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory illnesses.



The regions covered in the immunosuppressant market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the immunosuppressant market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The immunosuppressant market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides immunosuppressant market statistics, including immunosuppressant industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an immunosuppressant market share, detailed immunosuppressant market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the immunosuppressant industry. This immunosuppressant market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

