Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023

The global cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow from $6.58 billion in 2021 to $8.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cell and gene therapy market is expected to reach $21.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.6%.



Gene therapy involves the transmission of genetic material, typically in the form of a carrier or vector, and the uptake of the gene into the proper body cells.Cell therapy includes introducing cells into the patient with the appropriate function.



Some procedures combine cell therapy with gene therapy.



The main types of products in cell and gene therapies are cell therapy and gene therapy.Gene therapy is a branch of medicine that focuses on modifying the genetic material of cells to achieve a therapeutic effect or to heal disease by repairing or reconstructing damaged genetic material.



The different applications include oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer care centers, wound care centers, and others.



Steady investment and consolidation in cell and gene therapies contributed to the growth of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market.After recognizing the potential of the CGT market, 16 out of the 20 largest biopharma companies by revenue, added CGT products to their portfolio.



For instance, Merck invested $109 million in viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing in April 2020.Moreover, 12% of industrial clinical pipeline products and at least 16% of preclinical pipeline products consist of CGT.



Steady investment and consolidation in CGT production capacity led to an increase in production capacity and also contributed to the growth of the market.



Limited reimbursements preventing patients from receiving treatments are expected to limit the growth of cell and gene therapy (CGT market., Trinity Life Sciences, a life sciences solution provider, researched national and large regional commercial health insurance plans in the US. It found that the confluence of increasing price, patient volume, and number of CGTs on the market is likely to change the reimbursement model for CGTs and impact payer budgets by 5-10%. Payers realize that financing needs to be generated for cost management due to the uncertainty surrounding reimbursement of ancillary costs. Limited reimbursements and uncertain insurance plans are preventing patients from receiving high-cost CGT, which is expected to limit the market growth.



Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is shaping the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. (CAR) T-cell therapy is a combination of cell and gene therapy in which T cells are collected from the patient’s blood and are genetically engineered to produce modified receptors at their surface, known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These modified T cells with special structures (receptors) are reinfused into the patient. Then, the modified receptors of T cells help in targeting the surface antigen of the cancer cell ultimately resulting in the killing of tumor cells in patients. In 2020, the US-FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb’s two CAR-T cell therapies to treat lymphoma and multiple myeloma and is set to be launched. Currently, FDA-approved CAR-T cells therapy treatments like Tisagenlecleucel for the treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in children and Axicabtageneciloleucel for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.



In December 2021, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medicines, acquired Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc for an amount of $800 million.Through this acquisition, GT005, an experimental, one-time gene therapy now in Phase 2 for the treatment of persons with geographic atrophy (GA), will be added to the Novartis portfolio, increasing gene therapy research capabilities and bringing ophthalmic innovation to treat and prevent blindness globally.



Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc is a UK-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the research and development of gene therapies for the treatment of eye related diseases.



The regions covered in the cell and gene therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cell and gene therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



