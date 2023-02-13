New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241880/?utm_source=GNW

, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.



The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $49.81 billion in 2021 to $56.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $86.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.



The cancer monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of pembrolizumab, blinatumomab, casirivimab, and imdevimab.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cancer monoclonal antibodies refer to a particular class of protein created in a lab that has the ability to bind to certain bodily targets, such as antigens on the surface of cancer cells. Each monoclonal antibody is designed to bind to a single antigen, and there are many different types of monoclonal antibodies.



The main types of monoclonal antibody therapies in cancer monoclonal antibodies are bevacizumab (avastin), rituximab (rituxan), trastuzumab (herceptin), cetuximab (erbitux), and panitumumab (vectibix).Avastin is a medication that helps people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).



It can also be employed to treat diabetic eye problems and other retinal issues.It’s administered into the eye to assist delay the loss of eyesight caused by certain disorders.



The different applications include breast cancer, blood cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer, colorectal cancer, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, pharmacies, and others.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases.Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.



The high costs involved in the development of monoclonal antibodies with advanced techniques act as a major restrain for the market due to the complex production process, expensive biological and chemical materials, and clinical trials, as well as required safety, efficacy, and quality tests.Advanced equipment is required for the large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies that encompass multiple disulfide bonds and post-translational modifications, and this equipment is expensive.



Clinical efficacy is usually achieved by injecting large amounts of monoclonal antibodies into the system, which means that large quantities are required to be produced for each treatment, thus increasing the cost.According to The American Journal of Managed Care, the annual price of monoclonal antibody therapies used in oncology and hematology is about $100,000 higher than those used in other disease states.



Thus, the high development costs of using these advanced techniques will restrain the market growth.



Companies in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations.To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.



While companies have long collaborated as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in September 2020, AbbVie and I-Mab entered into a strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4), which is a monoclonal antibody drug used to treat multiple cancers.



In March 2020, Gilead Sciences, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced its decision to acquire Forty Seven for $4.9 billion. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Gilead’s immuno-oncology R&D portfolio with the addition of Forty Seven’s investigational lead product candidate, magrolimab. Magrolimab is a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers. Forty Seven Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that develops therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways and specific cell targeting approaches based on technology licensed from Stanford University.



The regions covered in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cancer monoclonal antibodies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cancer monoclonal antibodies market statistics, including cancer monoclonal antibodies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cancer monoclonal antibodies market share, detailed cancer monoclonal antibodies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cancer monoclonal antibodies industry. This cancer monoclonal antibodies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241880/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________