Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is expected to grow from $10.22 billion in 2021 to $11.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is expected to reach $14.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market consists of sales of cefepime, ceftazidime, piperacillin-tazobactam, and meropenem.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Neutropenia biologic drug treatment refer to drugs that are used to reduce fevers or potential infections as well as to activate the bone marrow and boost neutrophil production. Lack of neutrophils, a particular type of white blood cell, causes neutropenia.



The main types of drugs in neutropenia biologic drug treatment are filgrastim, pegfilgrastim, lenograstim, lipegfilgrastim, and sargramostim.Filgrastim is a recombinant form of granulocyte colony-stimulating protein which is given as an injection to boost neutrophil production after chemotherapy.



The different types of treatments include antibiotic drugs, granulocyte-colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), antifungal drugs, and others and are distributed through various channels such as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the neutropenia biologic drugs market.Due to a growing cancer incidence and an increase in the number of people opting for chemotherapy, there has been an increasing incidence in the number of people suffering from neutropenia.



For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market over the forthcoming years.



The introduction of biosimilars as a result of patent expiry is expected to hamper the growth of the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market.Biosimilar is a therapeutic agent that has high similarity with the original biological product in action but is available at a lower cost than the original product.



Biosimilars are mostly priced at 70% of the price of branded drugs and are likely to replace expensive branded drugs. For instance, in May 2022, Biocon Biologics Limited, an India-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biological drugs, launched Abevmy® (bBevacizumab) in collaboration with Viatris Inc., a US-based healthcare and biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the development of medicines, advancing sustainable operations, and developing innovative solutions. Abevmy® (bBevacizumab) is being developed to treat various types of cancer, including solid tumors.



Companies in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market are increasingly investing in developing novel drug delivery systems to improve the therapeutic response of the drug and increase its efficacy.Novel drug delivery systems allow the delivery of a very high dose of drugs directly into the neutrophils, while the systemic dose remains low, thus disallowing side effects.



For instance, in August 2020, Asalyxa Bio announced its formation and seed funding to accelerate ASX-100 into first-in-human trials in 2021. ASX-100 is a novel spherical particle that releases a safe and effective anti-inflammatory agent, salicylic acid, directly to over-reactive immune cells, and is used for treating severe neutrophil-mediated disease.



In September 2020, Gilead Sciences, a US-based biopharmaceutical company launched Immunomedics for $21 billion.Through this acquisition, Gilead will get TrodelvyTM( acituzumabgovitecan-hziy), which will alter Gilead’s portfolio by adding a first-in-class commercial drug with considerable revenue potential and best-in-class potential.



Immunomedics is a US-based biotechnology company that offers neutropenia biologic drug treatment.



The regions covered in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



