New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Vaccines Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241876/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the cancer vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Aduro Biotech, Astrazeneca Plc, Dendreon, Astellas Pharma Inc, Sanofi Pasteur, Sanpower Group and CSL Limited.



The global cancer vaccines market is expected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2021 to $5.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cancer vaccines market is expected to reach $9.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.



The cancer vaccines market consists of sales of bacillus calmette-guérin, sipuleucel-T, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cancer vaccines refer to cancer-treatment vaccinations and medications that aid the body in illness prevention and cancer treatment. They have the power to teach the immune system to recognise and eliminate dangerous microbes and cells.



The main types of cancer vaccines are preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines.Therapeutic vaccinations aid in the recognition of a virus or malignant cell by the immune system.



The different types of cancers include prostate, cervical, colorectal, throat, and others and involve various technologies such as dendritic cells (DC) cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen/adjuvant cancer vaccines, and whole cell cancer vaccines, viral vector & DNA cancer vaccines. The several sectors include cancer treatment centers and research institutes.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer vaccines market during the forecast period.For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases.The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the cancer vaccine market over the coming years.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to hurt the revenues of cancer vaccine manufacturing companies.Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, and sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.



For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses a range of techniques and treatments for cancer.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some nations are still responding to plant-based treatment as their main medicine source, and developing nations are using the benefits of natural compounds for therapeutic purposes, which is affecting cancer vaccine sales.



Also, the global homeopathic product market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by the end of 2027. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period and limit the demand for cancer vaccines.



Companies in the cancer vaccines market are increasingly investing in preventive or prophylactic vaccines for cancer prevention.Prophylactic vaccines are designed to build immunity in a patient.



A prophylactic or preventative vaccine involves introducing antigens into a person’s body.According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer was reported as the second-most common cancer in women with an estimation of 84% of new cases worldwide.



So far, there are 3 HPV vaccines currently present for the prophylaxis of cancers.Two among these will protect against both HPV 16 and HPV 18, which cause 70% of cervical cancer and the third vaccine prevents 3 more oncogenic HPV types, which further cause 20% of cervical cancers.



These three vaccines include Gardasil and Gardasil9 by Merck and Cervarix by GSK.



In May 2020, Merck, a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Themis Bioscience for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to complement Merck’s capabilities in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines.



Themis Bioscience is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines and immune-modulatory therapies developed using the measles virus vector platform based on a vector originally.



The regions covered in the cancer vaccines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cancer vaccines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cancer vaccines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cancer vaccines market statistics, including cancer vaccines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cancer vaccines market share, detailed cancer vaccines market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cancer vaccines industry. This cancer vaccines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241876/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________