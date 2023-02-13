New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "TNF Alpha Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241875/?utm_source=GNW





The global TNF alpha inhibitors market is expected to grow from $38.56 billion in 2021 to $40.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The TNF alpha inhibitors market is expected to reach $43.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.9%.



The TNF alpha inhibitors market consists of sales of infliximab, adalimumab, etanercept, golimumab, and certolizumab. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



TNF alpha inhibitors refer to medications that are used to treat inflammatory diseases such rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis and that help to reduce or eliminate inflammation. TNF inhibotrs may have a higher risk for skin cancer, especially non-melanoma skin cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma.



The main types of drugs in TNF alpha inhibitors are remicade (infliximab), enbrel (etanercept), humira (adalimumab), and cimzia (certolizumab pegol), and simponi (golimumab).REMICADE is a prescription drug for persons with slightly too severely active Crohn’s disease who haven’t had success with other treatments.



The different routes of administration include oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, and others and involve various types of diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis (UC), rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, and others.



The growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis is a key factor driving the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market.Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitors are commonly used in gastroenterology, dermatology, and rheumatology for the treatment of various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.



Globally, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is about 0.5-24.5 cases for ulcerative colitis per 100,000 person-years and 0.1-16 cases for Crohn’s disease per 100,000 person-years, and overall, IBD prevalence is 396 cases per 100,000 people each year. Thus, the increasing number of cases of inflammatory diseases increases the demand for TNF alpha inhibitors contributing to the growth of the market.



The adverse side effects of TNF alpha inhibitors on patients are expected to limit the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market.The multiple adverse effects of TNF alpha inhibition identified by clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance include injection site reactions, neutropenia, infusion reactions, and infections.



According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), TNA alpha inhibitors can cause serious infections in people with weaker immune systems or low resistance levels. The infections can be bacterial, mycobacterial, fungal, and viral leading to various diseases such as tuberculosis, histoplasmosis, candidiasis, blastomycosis, and hepatitis B. These side effects force patients to prefer alternatives such as non-TNF biologics, which hampers the growth of the market.



In May 2020, AbbVie Inc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, completed the acquisition of Allergan plc for an amount of $63 billion.The acquisition is expected to expand and diversify AbbVie Inc’s revenue base and its existing immunology portfolio.



Allergan plc is an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and marketing drugs and medical devices in the areas of the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics, and gastroenterology.



The regions covered in the TNF alpha inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the TNF alpha inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The TNF alpha inhibitors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides TNF alpha inhibitors market statistics, including TNF alpha inhibitors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a TNF alpha inhibitors market share, detailed TNF alpha inhibitors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the TNF alpha inhibitors industry. This TNF alpha inhibitors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241875/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________