Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023

The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $15.37 billion in 2021 to $16.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is expected to reach $21.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market consists of sales of trastuzumab, pertuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) refer to the use of antibodies in the treatment of both early-stage and advanced breast cancer.It functions by identifying and locating particular proteins on cancer cells.



Every MAB recognises a different protein.Therefore, different MABs must be created to target various cancer types.



They kill the cancer cell in various ways depending on the protein they are targeting.



The main types of breast cancer monoclonal antibodies are naked mAbs and conjugated mAbs.Naked mAbs are antibodies that are free of any drugs or radioactive materials.



They are self-contained.The most prevalent type of mAb used to fight cancer is this one.



The different types of treatments include chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biologic therapy, and hormone therapy and are used in various sectors such as hospitals, and retail pharmacies.



Rising breast cancer incidences are expected to drive the breast cancer monoclonal antibody market’s growth. For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. According to Breastcancer.org, a US-based non-profit organization, as of January 2020, there were more than 3.8 million women in the US with a history of breast cancer. This includes women who are currently being treated and women who have completed the treatment. Thus, the rising prevalence of breast cancer globally is expected to boost the growth of the breast cancer monoclonal antibody market.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to impact the revenues of breast cancer monoclonal antibodies manufacturing companies.Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, and sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.



For instance, ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses a range of techniques and treatments for cancer.Many herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some nations are still responding to plant-based treatment as their main medicine source, and developing nations are using the benefits of natural compounds for therapeutic purposes, affecting the sales of oncology drugs. Also, the global homeopathic product market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by the end of 2027. The National Institute of Cancer indicated the promising results of vaccines in HER2-positive cancer including breast, ovarian, lung, colorectal, and gastroesophageal cancers, wherein they have used patients’ immune cells to treat their HER2-positive cancers by genetically modifying them to customize personalized vaccines. These factors are expected to continue during the forecast period and limit the demand for the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.



Companies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are investing in targeted and combination therapy, which has proven to be more effective and less toxic than the traditional treatment options.Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances that block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity.



The goal of these therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed.By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy.



Combination therapy uses a treatment method in which a patient is given two or more drugs (or other therapeutic agents) for a single disease.For instance, In 2020, The American Society of Clinical Oncology published the success of combination therapy of a targeted monoclonal antibody atezolizumab with chemotherapy with improved progression-free survival in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.



It resulted in progression-free survival of 7.2 months for patients receiving the combination therapy, compared with 5.5 months for those who received a placebo plus nab-paclitaxel (chemotherapy). Promising results with targeted therapies and combination therapies are expected to raise the focus on these therapies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.



In November 2020, Merck & Co., Inc., a US-based research-oriented biopharmaceutical company, acquired VelosBio, Inc. for an amount of $2.75 billion. Through this acquisition, Merck will strengthen its oncology drug pipeline with VLS-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors and its research capabilities in the field of cancer research. VelosBio, Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of brand-new antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs") to treat solid tumors and hemological malignancies.



The regions covered in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market statistics, including breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market share, detailed breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) industry. This breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

