New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241873/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market are Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Genentech, GSK, AstraZeneca PLC, and Mylan N.V.



The global arthritis monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $44.14 billion in 2021 to $49.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.07.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $66.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of infliximab, adalimumab, golimumab, and certolizumab.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Arthritis monoclonal antibodies refer to a class of sophisticated and useful biologic medicines used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other immune-mediated inflammatory conditions.They inhibit the inflammatory protein interleukin-6, which reduces arthritis-related joint pain and swelling as well as other inflammation-related symptoms.



In order to prevent the body from rejecting the new organ after surgery, they reduce the body’s defence mechanism.



The main types of drugs in arthritis monoclonal antibodies are remicade, humira, enbrel, rituxan, orencia, actemra, simponi, cimzia, and remsima.REMICADE is a prescription drug for persons with slightly too severely active Crohn’s disease who haven’t had success with other treatments.



The different applications include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, fibromyalgia, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals, research institutes, and others.



The increasing prevalence of arthritis globally has contributed to the growth of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market.According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, the adult percentage of arthritis is 23% in the USA which varies by country and osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis followed by gout, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis.



According to WHO, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis varies between 0.3% and 1%, and the worldwide estimates of osteoarthritis include 9.6% of men and 18% of women. The increased prevalence of arthritis and the demand for personalized medicine are increasing the demand for the arthritis monoclonal antibody market.



The high cost of monoclonal antibodies is expected to hamper the global arthritis monoclonal antibody market.According to the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), a survey was conducted to know the average price of monoclonal antibodies approved in the last 20 years by the FDA across disease states and found that the average annual price of 1-year treatment for each monoclonal antibody indication was $96,731.



The high costs of these antibodies are basically due to the cost incurred in development and production. High costs of monoclonal antibodies are therefore expected to limit the market growth.



The development of therapeutic monoclonal antibody products is becoming an indispensable tool in the development of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market.Monoclonal antibodies are more efficient than small molecules and peptides in the treatment of arthritis.



These are target specific and have good efficiency for disease treatment. These improved treatment options are evident with the launch of a greater number of monoclonal antibody drugs for arthritis.



In May 2020, AbbVie acquired Allergan for $63 billion.AbbVie is a global biopharmaceutical company whose key therapeutic areas include Immunology and Neuroscience.



It is now significantly expanding its revenue base and maintaining its position in immunology by acquiring Allergan. Allergan is a global pharmaceutical leader that manufactures devices, biologics, and surgical and regenerative medicinal products all across the world.



The regions covered in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides arthritis monoclonal antibodies market statistics, including arthritis monoclonal antibodies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with arthritis monoclonal antibodies market share, detailed arthritis monoclonal antibodies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies industry. This arthritis monoclonal antibodies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________