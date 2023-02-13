Transplant Diagnostics Market will Value USD 1573.29 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8 % : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transplant Diagnostics Market Size by Technology Type (Molecular Assay and Non-Molecular Assay), By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services, and Others), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Clinics, Surgical Centers, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the transplant diagnostics market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the transplant diagnostics market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, product, service provider, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global transplant diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Linkage Biosciences, Olerup SSP AB, Qiagen N.V., CareDx, Takara Bio, BAG Healthcare and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide transplant diagnostics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A transplant diagnostic is a diagnostic that assesses an organ donor's immunity and histocompatibility with the recipients. These tests help healthcare professionals evaluate potential recipients' compatibility. Transplantation of organs is changing rapidly thanks to new technologies. There are two primary challenges in organ transplantation: identifying and reducing the need for lifelong immunosuppression, as well as expanding the pool of donors who can be transplanted. The research team has developed an advanced system to extend the time it takes for donor organs to be transported by tricking them into believing they are still inside the body. The development of novel human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing products, the exponential growth of HLA diagnostic applications, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, and a steady decrease in gene sequencing costs have contributed to the market growth. It has been reported that there has been an increase in organ failures and an insufficient supply of organs, causing a wide gap between organ supply and organ demand. The issue has resulted in long approval times for organs and an increase in deaths. There have been many ethical, moral, and societal questions raised by the events that occurred in the past year and continue to occur today regarding organ supply, organ allocation methods and the use of living donors, including minors, as volunteers. Moreover, chronic diseases frequently resulting in organ failure are creating an upsurge in demand for transplant procedures. Stem cell therapy and personalized medicine are also being adopted at an increasing rate.

Scope of Transplant Diagnostics Market Report :

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Type, Product, Service Provider, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Linkage Biosciences, Olerup SSP AB, Qiagen N.V., CareDx, Takara Bio, BAG Healthcare and others

Segmentation Analysis

Molecular assay is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The technology type segment includes molecular assay and non-molecular assay. The molecular assay segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Medical professionals choose molecular assays over non-molecular tests to ensure safe and efficient procedures, and future expansion is expected to be fueled by factors such as rising physician knowledge and rapid adoption of technologically sophisticated instruments.

Reagents & consumables are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes software and services, reagents & consumables, instruments, and others. The reagents & consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It has become increasingly common for manufacturers of diagnostic products to implement strategies such as purchasing reagents and consumables through purchase contracts. Additionally, repeat purchases of reagents and consumables are the key factor accelerating their adoption. Due to this, the segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is expected to continue to dominate in the future.

Clinics are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The service provider segment includes hospitals, clinics, surgical centres, and others. The clinic’s segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because of an increase in the number of alopecia cases and an increase in the geriatric population, the segment has grown. Because transplant diagnostic clinics had better economic outreach and cost-effectiveness, they were able to cater to the needs of patients with alopecia.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the transplant diagnostics market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. As a result of advanced techniques and diagnostic tools, higher healthcare expenditures, and the availability of skilled professionals, North America accounted for the largest share of the revenue. Due to factors such as highly developed healthcare infrastructure and an abundance of skilled professionals, the U.S. holds the largest share of the market. The growth of the regional market is also boosted by the adoption of personalized medicines, stem cell therapies, and soft tissue transplants.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's transplant diagnostics market size was valued at USD 63.7 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 118.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of transplant diagnostic surgeries, the growing demand from emerging markets, and the expansion of the healthcare industry will help Germany dominate the European transplant diagnostics market. Due to the many advantages these tests offer to verify suitability for a transplant procedure, they have attracted the attention of healthcare professionals.

China

China’s transplant diagnostics market size was valued at USD 66.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 126.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Many people in the country require surgical transplants because of the large number of geriatrics. As a result of rapid lifestyle changes and urbanization, the sector has gained significant market share due to an increase in alopecia disorders, which are closely related to alopecia.

India

India's transplant diagnostics market size was valued at USD 51 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 96.51 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Alopecia patients are becoming increasingly interested in novel and emerging treatment modalities as cosmetic operations become more popular because of an increased emphasis on aesthetic appearances. As a result, the country's market revenue is expected to continue to grow.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases.

