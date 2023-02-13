Atlanta Java Users Group Announces the Premier Software Development Conference of 2023

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devnexus, the most significant and longest-running Java technology conference, is back with its 2023 edition, bringing together the brightest minds in the tech industry. This year's conference will take place from April 4-6 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, USA.

The conference will offer a rich and diverse program, with 12 tracks covering the latest and most important topics in the tech world, including Software Architecture, Cloud Technology, Cloud Infrastructure, Java, Java Platform, and Security. Whether a seasoned professional or just starting out, Devnexus has something for everyone.

The conference will feature keynote speakers, hands-on workshops, technical sessions, and networking opportunities with leading tech companies and experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and innovations in the tech industry and exchange ideas and best practices with their peers.

Devnexus is proud to have some of the biggest names in the tech industry as sponsors, including Red Hat, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, VMWare, and JFrog. These companies will showcase their products and services and provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest developments in the tech world. They will also have leading experts to conduct deep-dive technical sessions.

"We are thrilled to bring together the best and brightest in the tech community at Devnexus 2023," said Vincent Mayers, the conference organizer. "With the recent layoffs in the tech industry, the conference is a unique opportunity to network, learn, and grow, and we are committed to providing our attendees with the best possible experience."

To register for Devnexus 2023 and for more information about the conference, please visit devnexus.com

