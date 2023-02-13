New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Research Antibodies and Reagents Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241872/?utm_source=GNW

The global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow from $12.40 billion in 2021 to $13.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The research antibodies and reagents market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%



The research antibodies and reagents market consists of sales of buffers, fixatives, solvents, and enzymes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Research antibodies and reagents refer to the antibodies that bioscientists utilise as basic detection techniques. These are used to designate and distinguish particular proteins that are found within the sick cell at a particular stage of its life cycle.



The main types of technologies in research antibodies and reagents are western blot, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), multiplex immunosorbent assay, immunoprecipitation, and others.The western blot, also known as western blotting, is molecular biology and immunogenetics analytical technique for detecting specific proteins in a sample of tissue homogenate or extract.



The different applications include proteomics, drug discovery & development, and genomics and are implemented in various sectors such as the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs).



Increasing investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market.In the field of life science research, antibodies and reagents are essential components for the investigation of biological processes or causes of diseases through careful experimentation, observation, laboratory work, analysis, and testing.



For instance, in April 2021, according to a report published by the Congressional Budget Office, a US-based government agency that provides budget and economic information, pharmaceutical companies will have invested $83 billion on research and development activities around the world.According to the Assobiotec publication BioInItaly 2020, healthcare is involved in 49% of the over 700 biotech firms headquartered in Italy.



Thus, increasing investment in healthcare research and development will increase the utilization of the research antibody and reagent market.



Reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents are expected to hamper the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market.Reproducibility is the ability of an experiment or calculation to be duplicated by other researchers working independently.



The prevalence of irreproducible preclinical research exceeded 50%, resulting in approximately $28 billion spent on preclinical research every year.Among the irreproducible research, the largest fraction of about 36% is assigned to biological reagents, which amounts to $10 billion annually.



This huge research wastage expenses are due to insufficiently validated antibodies and irreproducible reagents that are not appropriate for the target proteins. Thus, reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents are expected to restrain the market growth.



Technological advancements in the area of purification of antibodies and reagents show opportunities for the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market during the forecast period.Irreproducible antibodies and reagents are a major challenge for the industry, as this will affect the outcome of the research.



For instance, in July 2020, Sysmex Corporation, a Japan based diagnostic tools manufacturing company, launched antibody measurement technology for the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) Antibody Lab Assay Service and Antibody Measurement Reagents.These tools were employed in a clinical performance assessment that involved IgG antibody detection.



They were utilized to compare IgG antibody concentrations in relation to circulating N and S antigens between SARS-CoV-2 patients and a group of SARS-CoV-2 patients after leaving the hospital.



In February 2022, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., a US-based company that specializes in the development of assays and basic research tools using antibodies, acquired Antibodies-Online GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Rockland, utilizing the reputable e-commerce brand, extensive supplier network, and proprietary technology stack of antibodies-online, achieves excellence in the design, development, and manufacture of antibodies and assays. Customers of each business will have access to improved capabilities supported by richer and more comprehensive data sets, enhancing their overall customer experience and boosting their go-to-market strategy. Antibodies-Online GmbH is a Germany based company that provides antibodies, reagents, and research kits to companies.



The regions covered in the research antibodies and reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the research antibodies and reagents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The research antibodies and reagents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides research antibodies and reagents market statistics, including research antibodies and reagents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a research antibodies and reagents market share, detailed research antibodies and reagents market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the research antibodies and reagents industry. This research antibodies and reagents market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

