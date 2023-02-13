Avis Budget Group Reports Full Year Record Revenues, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) today announced financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



We ended 2022 with fourth quarter revenues 8% above prior year and 28% above fourth quarter 2019, at $2.8 billion. Our revenues were driven by increased revenue per day and strong demand from both our commercial business and leisure holiday travel. Net income was $424 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 was $658 million. Utilization for the quarter was 67.0%, showing that our fleet continues to be well positioned to meet demand.

Full year revenues increased 29% compared to the prior year and 31% compared to 2019, at $12.0 billion. Net income was $2.8 billion and Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 billion, both full year records for the Company.

Our liquidity position at the end of the quarter was approximately $1.6 billion with an additional $1.9 billion of fleet funding capacity. We have well-laddered corporate debt and no meaningful maturities until 2024.

"Our fourth quarter demand was strong with our commercial business performing well above 2019 levels, and the leisure segment continuing its strong performance, especially over the holiday period. These trends have continued into the first quarter,” said Joe Ferraro, Avis Budget Group Chief Executive Officer. “2022 was a record setting year for our Company, and I want to thank our team, all around the world, for their outstanding efforts and look forward to another successful year in 2023.”

Q4 and Full Year Highlights

Total Company revenues was $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter and $12.0 billion for the year ended 2022 driven by strong demand and pricing. It is the best full year revenue in the Company's history.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Americas was $624 million for the fourth quarter and $3.7 billion for the year ended 2022 driven by record demand. It is the best full year Adjusted EBITDA in Americas' history.

Adjusted EBITDA in International was $63 million for the fourth quarter and $560 million for the year ended 2022 driven by increased pricing and return of demand. It is the best full year Adjusted EBITDA in International's history.

Our Board of Directors approved a $1 billion increase to our existing share repurchase authorization in February.

______________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA, as well as certain other measures in this release, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Key Metrics" and the tables that accompany this release for how we define these measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results, including all statements related to our future results, future demand for our services, and global economic conditions are forward-looking statements. Various risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, COVID-19, which has had, and is expected to continue to have, a significant impact on our operations, and resulting economic conditions and related restrictions, the high level of competition in the mobility industry, changes in our fleet costs, including as a result of a change in the cost of new vehicles, manufacturer recalls and/or the value of used vehicles, disruption in the supply of new vehicles, disposition of vehicles not covered by manufacturer repurchase programs, our ability to achieve and maintain cost savings, the financial condition of the manufacturers that supply our rental vehicles, including as a result of the global semiconductor shortage, which could affect their ability to perform their obligations under our repurchase and/or guaranteed depreciation arrangements, the significant volatility in travel demand as a result of COVID-19, the absence of an improvement in or any further deterioration in economic conditions generally, particularly during our peak season and/or in key market segments, any occurrence or threat of terrorism, the current and any future pandemic diseases or other natural disasters, any changes to the cost or supply of fuel, risks related to acquisitions or integration of acquired businesses, risks associated with litigation, including class action lawsuits, governmental or regulatory inquiries or investigations, risks related to the security of our and our business partners' information technology systems, disruptions in our communication networks, changes in tax or other regulations, a significant increase in interest rates or borrowing costs, our ability to obtain financing for our global operations, including the funding of our vehicle fleet via asset-backed securities markets, any fluctuations related to the mark-to-market of derivatives which hedge our exposure to exchange rates, interest rates and fuel costs, our ability to meet the covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness, and our ability to accurately estimate our future results. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Company’s performance or achievements, such as the potential effects on the world economy and markets, elections and government shutdowns as a result of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in Avis Budget Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

This release includes financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted free cash flow, as well as other financial measures that are not considered generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures as defined under SEC rules. Important information regarding such measures is contained in the financial tables to this release and in Appendix I, including the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measures. The Company and its management believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as supplemental measures in comparing our results period over period. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted free cash flow, Adjusted pretax income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) attributable to Avis Budget Group, Inc. and diluted earnings (loss) per share, respectively. Foreign currency translation effects on our results are quantified by translating the current period’s non-U.S. dollar-denominated results using the currency exchange rates of the prior period of comparison including any related gains and losses on currency hedges. Per-unit fleet costs, which represent vehicle depreciation, lease charges and gain or loss on vehicle sales, divided by average rental fleet, are calculated on a per-month basis.

Tables Follow

Table 1 Avis Budget Group, Inc.

SUMMARY DATA SHEET

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Income Statement and Other Items Revenues $ 2,771 $ 2,569 8 % $ 11,994 $ 9,313 29 % Income before income taxes 516 543 (5 )% 3,636 1,708 113 % Net income 424 381 11 % 2,756 1,283 115 % Earnings per share - diluted 10.10 6.63 52 % 57.16 19.44 194 % Adjusted Earnings Measures (non-GAAP) (A) Adjusted EBITDA $ 658 $ 683 (4 )% $ 4,133 $ 2,411 71 % Adjusted pretax income 536 578 (7 )% 3,691 1,980 86 % Adjusted net income 438 408 7 % 2,807 1,486 89 % Adjusted earnings per share - diluted 10.46 7.08 48 % 58.05 22.49 158 % As of December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 570 $ 534 Vehicles, net 15,961 12,866 Debt under vehicle programs 13,809 11,390 Corporate debt 4,671 4,009 Stockholders' equity attributable to Avis Budget Group, Inc. (703 ) (220 )





Segment Results Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues Americas $ 2,204 $ 2,100 5 % $ 9,474 $ 7,557 25 % International 567 469 21 % 2,520 1,756 44 % Corporate and Other — — n/m — — n/m Total Company $ 2,771 $ 2,569 8 % $ 11,994 $ 9,313 29 % Adjusted EBITDA Americas $ 624 $ 670 (7 )% $ 3,660 $ 2,364 55 % International 63 32 97 % 560 118 375 % Corporate and Other (29 ) (19 ) 53 % (87 ) (71 ) 23 % Total Company $ 658 $ 683 (4 )% $ 4,133 $ 2,411 71 %





_______
n/m Not meaningful.









Table 2 Avis Budget Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 2,771 $ 2,569 $ 11,994 $ 9,313 Expenses Operating 1,325 1,166 5,285 4,255 Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net 349 328 828 1,197 Selling, general and administrative 322 308 1,348 1,145 Vehicle interest, net 121 81 402 313 Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization 57 73 225 272 Interest expense related to corporate debt, net: Interest expense 69 51 250 218 Early extinguishment of debt — — — 136 Restructuring and other related charges 3 17 19 64 Transaction-related costs, net 7 2 8 5 Other (income) expense, net 2 — (7 ) — Total expenses 2,255 2,026 8,358 7,605 Income before income taxes 516 543 3,636 1,708 Provision for income taxes 92 162 880 425 Net income 424 381 2,756 1,283 Less: income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1 (1 ) (8 ) (2 ) Net income attributable to Avis Budget Group, Inc. $ 423 $ 382 $ 2,764 $ 1,285 Earnings per share Basic $ 10.32 $ 6.78 $ 58.41 $ 19.79 Diluted $ 10.10 $ 6.63 $ 57.16 $ 19.44 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 41.0 56.4 47.3 64.9 Diluted 41.9 57.7 48.4 66.1





Table 3 Avis Budget Group, Inc.

KEY METRICS SUMMARY Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Americas Rental Days (000’s) 29,226 27,996 4% 121,917 99,763 22% Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 75.64 $ 75.02 1% $ 77.85 $ 75.75 3% Average Rental Fleet 467,331 435,403 7% 479,672 385,610 24% Vehicle Utilization 68.0 % 69.9 % (1.9) pps 69.6 % 70.9 % (1.3) pps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 176 $ 170 4% $ 72 $ 184 (61)% International Rental Days (000’s) 10,680 9,251 15% 43,100 34,931 23% Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 59.89 $ 50.69 18% $ 65.65 $ 50.27 31% Average Rental Fleet 180,297 157,883 14% 174,708 143,300 22% Vehicle Utilization 64.4 % 63.7 % 0.7 pps 67.6 % 66.8 % 0.8 pps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 215 $ 225 (4)% $ 221 $ 201 10% Total Rental Days (000’s) 39,906 37,247 7% 165,017 134,694 23% Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 71.43 $ 68.97 4% $ 74.67 $ 69.14 8% Average Rental Fleet 647,628 593,286 9% 654,380 528,910 24% Vehicle Utilization 67.0 % 68.2 % (1.2) pps 69.1 % 69.8 % (0.7) pps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 187 $ 185 1% $ 112 $ 189 (41)% _______ Refer to Table 6 for key metrics calculations and Appendix I for key metrics definitions. (A) The following metrics include changes in currency exchange rates: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Americas Revenue per Day $ 75.40 $ 75.02 1% $ 77.71 $ 75.75 3% Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 175 $ 170 3% $ 72 $ 184 (61)% International Revenue per Day $ 53.20 $ 50.69 5% $ 58.48 $ 50.27 16% Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 192 $ 225 (15)% $ 198 $ 201 (1)% Total Revenue per Day $ 69.46 $ 68.97 1% $ 72.68 $ 69.14 5% Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 180 $ 185 (3)% $ 105 $ 189 (44)%





Table 4 Avis Budget Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED SCHEDULES OF CASH FLOWS AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOWS

(In millions) CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED SCHEDULE OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,707 Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities exclusive of vehicle programs (280 ) Net cash used in investing activities of vehicle programs (4,019 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,299 ) Financing Activities Net cash used in financing activities exclusive of vehicle programs (2,592 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of vehicle programs 2,232 Net cash used in financing activities (360 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash (32 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash 16 Cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash, beginning of period (A) 626 Cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash, end of period (B) $ 642





CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOWS (C) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Income before income taxes $ 3,636 Add-back of non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization (D) 235 Add-back of restructuring and other related costs 19 Add-back of transaction-related costs, net 8 Add-back of other (income) expense, net (7 ) Add-back of COVID-19 charges, net (9 ) Add-back of unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net 1 Working capital and other 148 Capital expenditures (E) (304 ) Tax payments, net of refunds (192 ) Vehicle programs and related (F) (810 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 2,725 Acquisition and related payments, net of acquired cash (3 ) Borrowings, net of debt repayments 704 Repurchases of common stock (3,329 ) Change in program and restricted cash (16 ) Other receipts (payments), net (13 ) Foreign exchange effects, financing costs and other (52 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash (per above) $ 16





Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow: Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (per above) $ 4,707 Investing activities of vehicle programs (4,019 ) Financing activities of vehicle programs 2,232 Capital expenditures (246 ) Proceeds received on sale of assets and nonmarketable equity securities 2 Acquisition and disposition-related payments 20 Change in program and restricted cash 16 Other receipts (payments), net 13 Adjusted free cash flow (per above) $ 2,725





_______ (A) Consists of cash and cash equivalents, program cash and restricted cash of $534 million, $89 million and $3 million, respectively. (B) Consists of cash and cash equivalents, program cash and restricted cash of $570 million, $70 million and $2 million, respectively. (C) See Appendix I for the definition of Adjusted free cash flow. (D) Includes $10 million of cloud computing costs. (E) Includes $58 million of cloud computing implementation costs. (F) Includes vehicle-backed borrowings (repayments) that are incremental to amounts required to fund incremental (reduced) vehicle and vehicle-related assets. Also includes $17 million of vehicles sold in the divestiture of our operations in the United States Virgin Islands and the Netherlands.

Table 5

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

The accompanying press release includes certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures as defined under SEC rules. To the extent not provided in the press release or accompanying tables, we have provided the reasons we present these non-GAAP financial measures and a description of what they represent in Appendix I. For each non-GAAP financial measure a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is calculated and presented below with reconciliations of net income (loss), income (loss) before income taxes and diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted EBITDA and our Adjusted earnings measures.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 424 $ 381 $ 2,756 $ 1,283 Add: Provision for income taxes 92 162 880 425 Income before income taxes 516 543 3,636 1,708 Add certain items: Acquisition-related amortization expense 8 21 43 66 Restructuring and other related charges 3 17 19 64 Transaction-related costs, net 7 2 8 5 Other (income) expense, net 2 — (7 ) — Early extinguishment of debt — — — 136 COVID-19 charges, net (A) — (14 ) (9 ) (2 ) Unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net (B) — 9 1 3 Adjusted pretax income 536 578 3,691 1,980 Add: Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization (excluding acquisition-related amortization expense) (C) 53 54 192 213 Interest expense related to corporate debt, net (excluding early extinguishment of debt) 69 51 250 218 Adjusted EBITDA $ 658 $ 683 $ 4,133 $ 2,411 Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Avis Budget Group, Inc. to Adjusted net income: Net income attributable to Avis Budget Group, Inc. $ 423 $ 382 $ 2,764 $ 1,285 Add certain items, net of tax: Acquisition-related amortization expense 7 17 32 50 Restructuring and other related charges 2 12 16 47 Transaction-related costs, net 4 1 5 3 Other (income) expense, net 2 — (5 ) — Early extinguishment of debt — — — 101 COVID-19 charges, net — (10 ) (6 ) (2 ) Unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net — 6 1 2 Adjusted net income $ 438 $ 408 $ 2,807 $ 1,486 Earnings per share - diluted $ 10.10 $ 6.63 $ 57.16 $ 19.44 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 10.46 $ 7.08 $ 58.05 $ 22.49 Shares used to calculate Adjusted diluted earnings per share 41.9 57.7 48.4 66.1





_______ (A) The following table presents the unusual, direct and incremental costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Minimum annual guaranteed rent in excess of concession fees, net $ — $ (14 ) $ (9 ) $ (2 ) Vehicles damaged in overflow parking lots, net of insurance proceeds — — — (7 ) Other charges — — — 7 Operating expenses — (14 ) (9 ) (3 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses — — — 1 COVID-19 charges, net $ — $ (14 ) $ (9 ) $ (2 ) (B) Reported within operating expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. (C) Operating expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations related to cloud computing costs totaling $4 million and $2 million in fourth quarter 2022 and 2021, respectively and totaling $10 million and $7 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





Table 6 Avis Budget Group, Inc.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

($ in millions, except as noted) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Americas International Total Americas International Total Revenue per Day (RPD) Revenue $ 2,204 $ 567 $ 2,771 $ 2,100 $ 469 $ 2,569 Currency exchange rate effects 7 73 80 — — — Revenue excluding exchange rate effects 2,211 640 2,851 2,100 469 2,569 Rental days (000's) 29,226 10,680 39,906 27,996 9,251 37,247 RPD excluding exchange rate effects (in $'s) $ 75.64 $ 59.89 $ 71.43 $ 75.02 $ 50.69 $ 68.97 Vehicle Utilization Rental days (000's) 29,226 10,680 39,906 27,996 9,251 37,247 Average rental fleet 467,331 180,297 647,628 435,403 157,883 593,286 Number of days in period 92 92 92 92 92 92 Available rental days (000's) 42,995 16,587 59,582 40,057 14,525 54,582 Vehicle utilization 68.0 % 64.4 % 67.0 % 69.9 % 63.7 % 68.2 % Per-Unit Fleet Costs Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net $ 245 $ 104 $ 349 $ 222 $ 106 $ 328 Currency exchange rate effects 2 12 14 — — — $ 247 $ 116 $ 363 $ 222 $ 106 $ 328 Average rental fleet 467,331 180,297 647,628 435,403 157,883 593,286 Per-unit fleet costs (in $'s) $ 528 $ 646 $ 560 $ 510 $ 674 $ 554 Number of months in period 3 3 3 3 3 3 Per-unit fleet costs per month excluding exchange rate effects (in $'s) $ 176 $ 215 $ 187 $ 170 $ 225 $ 185





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Americas International Total Americas International Total Revenue per Day (RPD) Revenue $ 9,474 $ 2,520 $ 11,994 $ 7,557 $ 1,756 $ 9,313 Currency exchange rate effects 17 310 327 — — — Revenue excluding exchange rate effects 9,491 2,830 12,321 7,557 1,756 9,313 Rental days (000's) 121,917 43,100 165,017 99,763 34,931 134,694 RPD excluding exchange rate effects (in $'s) $ 77.85 $ 65.65 $ 74.67 $ 75.75 $ 50.27 $ 69.14 Vehicle Utilization Rental days (000's) 121,917 43,100 165,017 99,763 34,931 134,694 Average rental fleet 479,672 174,708 654,380 385,610 143,300 528,910 Number of days in period 365 365 365 365 365 365 Available rental days (000's) 175,081 63,768 238,849 140,748 52,304 193,052 Vehicle utilization 69.6 % 67.6 % 69.1 % 70.9 % 66.8 % 69.8 % Per-Unit Fleet Costs Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net $ 413 $ 415 $ 828 $ 851 $ 346 $ 1,197 Currency exchange rate effects 4 49 53 — — — $ 417 $ 464 $ 881 $ 851 $ 346 $ 1,197 Average rental fleet 479,672 174,708 654,380 385,610 143,300 528,910 Per-unit fleet costs (in $'s) $ 868 $ 2,658 $ 1,346 $ 2,208 $ 2,412 $ 2,264 Number of months in period 12 12 12 12 12 12 Per-unit fleet costs per month excluding exchange rate effects (in $'s) $ 72 $ 221 $ 112 $ 184 $ 201 $ 189





_______ Our calculation of rental days and revenue per day may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly-titled metrics by other companies. Currency exchange rate effects are calculated by translating the current-year results at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related gains and losses on currency hedges.

Appendix I

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

Adjusted EBITDA

The accompanying press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as income from continuing operations before non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization; any impairment charges; restructuring and other related charges; early extinguishment of debt costs; non-vehicle related interest; transaction-related costs, net; charges for unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net, which includes amounts recorded in excess of $5 million related to class action lawsuits; non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity, which includes third party advisory, legal and other professional fees; COVID-19 charges, net; other (income) expense, net; and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA includes stock-based compensation expense and vehicle related deferred financing fee amortization in the aggregate totaling $13 million and $11 million in fourth quarter 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $49 million and $52 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

We revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude other (income) expense, net. We did not revise prior years' Adjusted EBITDA because there were no other charges similar in nature. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and in comparing our results from period to period. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it allows them to assess our results of operations and financial condition on the same basis that management uses internally. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss) recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 5.

Adjusted Earnings Non-GAAP Measures

The accompanying tables present Adjusted pretax income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, which exclude certain items. We believe that these measures referred to above are useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating our aggregate performance. We exclude restructuring and other related charges, transaction-related costs, costs related to early extinguishment of debt and certain other items as such items are not representative of the results of operations of our business less a provision for income taxes derived utilizing applicable statutory tax rates for each item. A reconciliation of our Adjusted earnings Non-GAAP measures from the appropriate measures recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 5.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Represents Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities adjusted to reflect the cash inflows and outflows relating to capital expenditures, the investing and financing activities of our vehicle programs, asset sales, if any, and to exclude debt extinguishment costs, transaction-related costs, restructuring and other related charges, charges for unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, COVID-19 charges, other (income) expense, and non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in measuring the cash generated that is available to be used to repay debt obligations, repurchase stock, pay dividends and invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be construed as a substitute in measuring operating results or liquidity, and our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the appropriate measure recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 4.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues.

Available Rental Days

Defined as Average Rental Fleet times the numbers of days in a given period.

Average Rental Fleet

Represents the average number of vehicles in our fleet during a given period of time.

Currency Exchange Rate Effects

Represents the difference between current-period results as reported and current-period results translated at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related currency hedges.

Net Corporate Debt

Represents corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Corporate Leverage

Represents Net Corporate Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months prior to the date of calculation.

Per-Unit Fleet Costs

Represents vehicle depreciation, lease charges and gain or loss on vehicles sales, divided by Average Rental Fleet.

Rental Days

Represents the total number of days (or portion thereof) a vehicle was rented during a 24-hour period.

Revenue per Day

Represents revenues divided by Rental Days.

Vehicle Utilization

Represents Rental Days divided by Available Rental Days.