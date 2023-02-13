Lucy Scientific Discovery Announces Closing of its $7.5 Million Initial Public Offering

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. Nasdaq: LSDI, an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry (the “Company” or “Lucy”), today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 1,875,000 common shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million before deducting offering expenses. Lucy’s common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “LSDI”, and commenced trading on February 9, 2023.



WestPark Capital was the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-262296) relating to the common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on February 8, 2023. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or from WestPark Capital, Inc., 1800 Century Park East, Suite 220, Los Angeles, CA 90067, by phone at (310) 843-9300, or by email at syndicate@wpcapital.com .

About Lucy Scientific Discovery, Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery, Inc. is an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry. In August 2021, Health Canada’s Office of Controlled Substances granted us a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s Licence under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada), or a Dealer’s Licence. A Dealer’s Licence authorizes us to develop, sell, deliver, and manufacture (through extraction or synthesis) certain pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.lucyscientific.com/

Investor Contact Information:

Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400

lucyscientific@addo.com