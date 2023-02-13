New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241871/?utm_source=GNW

The global protein labeling market is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The protein labeling market is expected to reach $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.



The protein labeling market includes revenues earned by entities by detecting or purifying the labelled protein and its binding partners.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Protein labeling refers to the process of detecting or purifying the labelled protein and its binding partners by using the proper molecular labels. Most biological research use one of three basic categories of protein labels: biotin, enzyme conjugates, or fluorescence probes.



The main types of products in protein labeling are reagents, proteins, enzymes, probes or tags, and monoclonal antibodies.Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell.



Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. The different labeling methods include in-vitro labeling, and in-vivo labeling and are used in cell based-assay, fluorescence microscopy, immunological techniques, mass spectrometry, and protein microassay.



Increased spending on the R&D of proteomics and genomics is driving the growth of the protein labeling reagents market.Proteomics is the study of the overall protein content of a cell, tissue, or organism.



Protein labeling methods before separation and analysis are essential during proteomic profiling approaches.For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States, funded $37 billion for biomedical research.



This funding is for life sciences research that supports study at a molecular level for the understanding of fundamental processes by which diseases develop identification of biomarkers that signal the presence of disease, or identification of gene/protein responsible for the disease. The Novo Nordisk Foundation granted a grant of up to $1.5 million to the University of Copenhagen to establish a mass spectrometry facility, which marks a new and exciting step in protein research. Therefore, the increased spending on research and development of proteomics and genomics is driving the market.



Drawbacks related to protein labeling techniques are expected to hinder the market.Label-free techniques are preferred over labeled techniques because of the drawbacks associated with them, such as wet-lab complexity and flexibility.



While label-free samples can be measured without much preparation, wet lab pre-treatment is required for all labeling techniques. Samples must be labeled with metabolic (e.g. SILAC) or chemical (e.g. iTRAQ or TMT) reagents and the different conditions has to be combined. Therefore, label-free techniques are less prone to wet lab errors than labeling techniques. Label-free approaches have the advantage of being highly adaptable even after the study has begun. New samples can be included at any time, but labeled approaches require the same number (n) of each condition. New samples may not be included in the study if they cannot be physically mixed and measured together with the control. Labeled techniques such as the Super-SILAC approach reduce this problem but must also be carefully planned. These disadvantages are making label-free techniques preferable. Therefore, drawbacks associated with protein labeling techniques are expected to hinder the market.



Companies in the protein labeling market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations.To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.



While companies have long collaborated as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, recombinant protein manufacturer enGenes Biotech GmbH (enGenes) announced a collaboration with ACIB GmbH for protein labeling.



In January 2020, Abcam, a UK-based protein research tools producer and seller, announced its decision to acquire Expedeon’s Proteomics and Immunology business, which includes Innova and TGR Biosciences.Expedeon technology supports a diverse set of labels, including enzymes, metals, oligos, and fluorescent proteins.



Abcam will combine the newly acquired capture and conjugation technologies with its extensive antibody and protein expertise to expand and enhance its portfolio of off-the-shelf, and custom reagents and tools. Expedeon is a Germany-based manufacturer of protein discovery and analysis products used for protein and drug research.



The regions covered in the protein labeling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the protein labeling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



