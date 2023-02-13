GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and Provides Financial Forecasts for Year 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (“GINSMS” or the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2022.

This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation’s financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights include:

Revenue of $3,024,133 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $2,731,334 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue of $878,346 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to Revenue of $694,953 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Gross Profit of $1,161,553 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to gross profit of $1,023,234 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Gross Profit of $357,697 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to gross profit of $288,782 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $1,185,701 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 decreased from $732,629 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $402,644 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 decreased from $146,805 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Net loss of $32,284 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to a net profit of $281,162 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Net loss of $20,507 for three-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to a net profit of $131,651 for three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month period ended December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) Three-month period ended December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2021

(Audited)



Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 371,524 347,813 1,428,885 1,338,627 Software Products & Services 506,822 347,140 1,595,248 1,392,707 878,346 694,953 3,024,133 2,731,334 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 229,048 228,973 951,718 1,016,352 Software Products & Services 291,601 177,198 910,862 691,748 520,649 406,171 1,862,580 1,708,100



Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 142,476 118,840 477,167 322,275 Software Products & Services 215,221 169,942 684,386 700,959 357,697 288,782 1,161,553 1,023,234



Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 38.3% 34.2% 33.4% 24.1% Software Products & Services 42.5% 49.0% 42.9% 50.3% 40.7% 41.6% 38.4% 37.5% Adjusted EBITDA(1)$

(17,987)

166,509

75,120

387,645

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2.0)% 24.0% 2.5% 14.2% Net earnings profit/(loss) $

(20,507)

131,651

(32,284)

281,162

Net earnings profit/(loss) margin (2.3)% 18.9% (1.1)% 10.3% Net earnings profit/(loss) per share $ Basic and Diluted

(in Canadian cents)

(0.009) 0.088 (0.020) 0.187

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

Cost of Sales

Three-month period ended December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) Three-month period ended December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2021

(Audited) Depreciation

- Property, plant and equipment 7,693 4,313 26,754 18,114 Salaries and wages 272,155 172,628 851,008 671,892 Subcontractor costs 229,048 228,977 951,719 1,016,633 Software and hardware - - 114 163 Others 11,753 253 32,985 1,298 520,649 406,171 1,862,580 1,708,100



Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

Three-month period ended December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) Three-month period ended December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2021

(Audited) Salaries and wages 188,030 51,418 406,284 251,170 Directors’ fees 10,000 10,000 40,000 40,000 Professional fees 109,281 54,855 304,262 273,960 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss 30,755 (8,101 ) 228,541 (2,786 ) Other general & administrative expenses 32,379 27,979 121,168 100,924 Allowance /(Reversal of allowance) for doubtful debts 12,932 (9,565 ) 12,932 (9,565 ) Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 86 1,512 3,486 5,800 - Right-of-use assets 16,553 16,813 63,295 63,473 Lease interest on right-of-use assets 2,628 1,894 5,733 9,653 402,644 146,805 1,185,701 732,629



Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

December 31,

2022

(Unaudited)

$ December 31,

2021

(Audited)

$



Current Assets Accounts receivable 557,495 601,321 Deposits and prepayments 61,375 62,985 Current tax assets 199 2,586 Bank and cash balances 191,126 183,941 810,195 850,833 Non-Current Assets Right-of-use assets 75,879 48,777 Property, plant and equipment 61,853 33,199



TOTAL ASSETS 947,927 932,809 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 601,456 591,373 Advances from related parties 647,639 878,410 Loans from related parties 1,372,730 4,826,177 Lease liabilities 41,445 46,093 Promissory note payable 580,000 580,000 Current tax liabilities 7,130 - 3,250,400 6,922,053 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 28,860 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,279,260 6,922,053 Equity Share capital 15,148,160 11,415,709 Deficit (17,785,068 ) (17,753,423 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 319,183 361,874 Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders (2,317,725 ) (5,975,840 ) Non-controlling interest (13,608 ) (13,404 ) TOTAL DEFICIENCY (2,331,333 ) (5,989,244 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 947,927 932,809

Total assets of GINSMS including cash, accounts receivable, deposits and prepayment, current tax asset, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2022 amounted to $947,927 compared to December 31, 2021 amounted to $932,809. Bank and cash balances amounted to $191,126 as at December 31, 2022 a slight increase of 3.9% compared to $183,941 as at December 31, 2021. The slight increase was mainly due to more cash flow generated from operation in 2022 as compared to 2021.



Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information



Financial Highlights Three-month period ended December 31,

2022

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month period ended December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2022

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month period ended December 31,

2021

(Audited)

$ Cash, beginning of period/year 231,142 225,807 183,941 296,312



Operating activities Net (loss)/profit before tax (44,947 ) 141,977 (24,148 ) 290,605 Interest expenses 2,628 1,894 5,733 9,653 Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain) 30,755 (8,101 ) 228,541 (2,786 ) Allowance/(Reversal of allowance) for doubtful debts 12,932 (9,565 ) 12,932 (9,565 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,779 5,825 30,239 23,914 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 16,553 16,813 63,296 63,473 Changes in working capital items (87,594 ) (42,907 ) 42,602 (179,471 ) Interest expenses on lease liabilities (2,628 ) (1,894 ) (5,733 ) (9,653 ) Income tax (paid)/refunded (65 ) (2,586 ) 1,552 (2,586 ) Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities (64,587 ) 101,456 355,014 183,584 Financing activities Advance from a related company - - - 5,950,591 Repayment of advance from a related party - - - (5950,591 ) Advances from related parties 88,534 - 89,056 233,180 Repayment of advance from related parties (74,368 ) (121,628 ) (348,646 ) (415,782 ) Principal elements of lease payments (19,211 ) (13,259 ) (72,078 ) (75,823 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,045 ) (134,887 ) (331,668 ) (258,425 ) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,357 ) (11,337 ) (60,247 ) (18,357 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,357 ) (11,337 ) (60,247 ) (18,357 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies 40,973 2,902 44,086 (19,173 ) (Decrease)/Increase in cash (40,016 ) (41,866 ) 7,185 (112,371 ) Cash, end of period/year 191,126 183,941 191,126 183,941



SEGMENTED INFORMATION

a) Revenue by customers

Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2021

(Audited) $ % of total

revenue $ % of total

revenue Customer A 985,373 32.6 958,215 35.1 Next five top customers Customer B 446,002 14.7 131,497 4.8 Customer C 436,752 14.4 263,080 9.6 Customer D 230,616 7.6 355,874 13.0 Customer E 156,890 5.2 412,223 15.1 Customer F 153,224 5.1 67,857 2.5 All other customers 615,276 20.4 542,588 19.9 Total 3,024,133 100.0 2,731,334 100.0



b) Revenue by geographical location (by location of operations)

Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2021

(Audited) $ % of total

revenue $ % of total

revenue Singapore 1,456,620 48.2 1,168,360 42.8 Indonesia 489,437 16.2 338,879 12.4 Other Asia countries 431,058 14.3 234,557 8.6 Europe 248,129 8.2 210,206 7.7 United States 387,783 12.8 770,298 28.2 Other regions 11,106 0.3 9,034 0.3 Total 3,024,133 100.0 2,731,334 100.0



c) Total non-current assets by geographical location

As at December 31, 2022

(Unaudited) As at December 31, 2021

(Audited) $ % of total

assets $ % of total

assets Indonesia 125,075 90.8 50,831 62.0 Other Asia countries 12,657 9.2 31,145 38.0 Total 137,732 100.0 81,976 100.0



d) Financial information by business segments

Messaging Software products and services Unallocated Total $ $ $ $ Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Revenue 1,428,885 1,595,248 - 3,024,133 Intersegment revenue 18,593 282,161 - 300,754 Amortization and depreciation - 93,535 - 93,535 Interest income 81 243 - 324 Interest and finance expenses - 5,733 - 5,733 Income tax expenses - 8,136 - 8,136



Segment (losses)/profits (193,143 ) 500,986 (340,127 ) (32,284 ) Additions to segment non-current assets - 153,224 - 153,224 At December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Segment assets 240,217 686,685 21,025 947,927 Segment liabilities (435,726 ) (1,689,510 ) (1,154,024 ) (3,279,260 )





Messaging Software products and services Unallocated Total $ $ $ $ Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2021 (Audited) Revenue 1,338,627 1,392,707 - 2,731,334 Intersegment revenue 10,375 222,572 - 232,947 Amortization and depreciation - 87,387 - 87,387 Interest income 41 192 - 233 Interest and finance expenses - 9,653 - 9,653 Income tax expenses - 9,443 - 9,443



Segment profits/(losses) 252,775 280,703 (252,316 ) 281,162 Additions to segment non-current assets - 59,526 - 59,526 At December 31, 2021 (Audited) Segment assets 150,465 774,767 7,577 932,809 Segment liabilities (3,059,029 ) (1,344,928 ) (2,518,096 ) (6,922,053 )

Outlook

The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the next twelve months ending December 31, 2023. The information included in this news release represents management’s guidance as approved on February 13, 2023. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the financial outlook include:

Continued business from the Corporation’s major customers. The actual gross margin of Software Products and Services achieved 42.9% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and with the expected increase in revenue earned from business with key customers of the Corporation, the forecasted gross margin of 37.0% in 2023 is reasonable and achievable. The man-hour rates in 2022 were in line with prevailing market rates hence the increment in man-hour rates in 2023 will be at reduced rate while the salary increments are factored in the 2023 budget. Management believes that the forecast revenue and gross margin is conservative and reasonable.



The actual traffic growth rate of A2P business for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 17.4% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Both the South East Asia and other regions enjoyed higher growth due to improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and a removal of governments imposed restrictions on the circulation of people and an increase in business activities as a result. The Corporation also adjusted the prices of its products and services to improve gross margin. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 6.7% while annual gross margin increased to 33.4% compared with gross margin of 24.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The actual gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of 38.3% showed that the gross margin increased as the Corporation experienced recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak as compared to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2021. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our result will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and unpredictable. Although we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, we believe that its impact will be lesser on our business practices this year compared to previous years



No significant changes in the environment (including competition) where the Corporation operates that will significantly affect the pricing of the Corporation’s services resulting in changes of the gross margin for the various business segments, except what is disclosed in note b above.



Timely completion and launch of certain additional value-added services for the Corporation’s customers.



The related parties agreed to convert their interest-bearing loans and notes payable to interest-free loans with effect from the year 2019 / 2020, no interest expense expected in 2023.



Continued ability to obtain financing through loans and cash advances to support the sales operations of the Corporation.



The purpose of this financial outlook is to allow the Corporation’s ultimate holding company, BHL, to make reference and/or to use such outlook in its own financial disclosure. The operation of GINSMS is a major part of the growth strategy of BHL. As such, BHL believes that disclosing such information would be useful for its shareholders. Consequently readers of this press release are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS concerning its expected gross margin and revenue is forward looking information and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Financial Highlights Forecast Forecast Forecast Forecast ($) Jan – Mar 2023 Apr – Jun 2023 Jul – Sep 2023 Oct – Dec 2023



Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 296,011 299,727 303,489 307,298 Software Products & Services 596,751 596,751 596,751 596,751 892,762 896,478 900,240 904,049 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 242,143 245,182 248,260 251,376 Software Products & Services 375,959 375,959 375,959 375,959 618,102 621,141 624,219 627,335



Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 53,868 54,545 55,229 55,922 Software Products & Services 220,792 220,792 220,792 220,792 274,660 275,337 276,021 276,714



Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 18.2% 18.2% 18.2% 18.2% Software Products & Services 37.0% 37.0% 37.0% 37.0% 30.8% 30.7% 30.7% 30.6% Selling, general and administrative expenses (190,232) (190,232) (190,232) (190,232) Operating profit 84,428 85,105 85,789 86,482 Non-operating income (1) - - - - Non-operating expenses (1) (1,081) (1,081) (1,081) (1,081) Ordinary profit 83,347 84,024 84,708 85,401 Extraordinary gains - - - - Extraordinary losses - - - - Profit before tax and non-controlling interest 83,347 84,024 84,708 85,401 Income taxes - - - - Non-controlling interest - - - - Net profit for the period 83,347 84,024 84,708 85,401 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 104,468 105,145 105,829 106,522

(1) Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expense.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest, effect of the COVID-19 and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements include the following assumptions:

Management’s belief that the Corporation’s software products and services are expected to take on a different focus based on an outsourcing model approach leveraging on the lower cost base in Indonesia and Malaysia. Therefore the revenue for the software segment in Indonesia and Malaysia should continue to increase. Management’s belief that the future growth in messaging is in the area of A2P Messaging Service and the Corporation’s investment in this area will create a viable and profitable business in the future.

Management’s belief that the Corporation is able to generate sufficient amounts of cash through operations and financing activities to fulfil the working capital requirements of its present operations.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented in this news release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected fiscal 2021 and 2022 financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook for fiscal 2021 and 2022, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Corporation’s anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

