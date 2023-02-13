Bringing the Freshest, Local Craft Cannabis to San Francisco, Solful Opens Newest Location in the Inner Sunset District

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solful , a sustainable cannabis retail brand with award-winning dispensaries in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, has announced the opening of its third dispensary and first in San Francisco, located in the city’s Inner Sunset District with close proximity to Golden Gate Park. Solful is the only California dispensary that hand-selects 100% of its flower directly from local farms to bring the cleanest, freshest, and best cannabis to San Francisco.

Solful is recognized for its broad selection of high-quality, locally sourced cannabis products, industry-leading in-store experience, and commitment to making a meaningful impact in its community. They also directly manage their supply chain to ensure that every cannabis product they sell under the Solful brand meets the highest standards of care.

“As a San Francisco native, bringing great cannabis to San Francisco has been a longtime goal of mine,” said Eli Melrod, CEO and co-founder of Solful. “That dream is being realized thanks to a collaboration with Heidi Hanley , a long-time and respected legacy operator in San Francisco and Solful’s equity partner on the project. Heidi and the Solful team have a shared commitment and aligned values when it comes to bringing our customers the best possible products while also helping small farmers succeed. Premium products start with our local craft farms. There’s no better time to bring this level of quality to one of the country’s largest cannabis markets. San Francisco deserves good, clean cannabis.”

A pioneer in supporting sun-grown cannabis, Solful’s flower is grown to its fullest potential resulting in a high quality smoking experience. Sun-grown is the most sustainable cannabis growing method and paves the path in environmental sustainability in the cannabis industry. Great cannabis should taste, smell, and when consumed, feel good.

Solful has the most educated and well-versed dispensary team in the state

Planting roots in San Francisco’s lively Inner Sunset District, Solful’s new dispensary location provides access to an educated, welcoming team. Solful’s team member education training is the most sophisticated and thoughtful in the cannabis industry. Whether you’re looking for a great recreational experience or buying tinctures to manage quality of life, the retail experience is built on customer personalization. In addition to recreational use, Solful is dedicated to the medicinal side of cannabis and is steadfast in sourcing the highest quality, most medically beneficial products on the market.

EDITOR NOTE: Click here for Solful Irving Street ribbon cutting ceremony and shop photos.

About Solful

Founded in 2016, Solful is a sustainable cannabis brand with award-winning dispensaries in Northern California’s Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, and most recently, San Francisco. Under the leadership of Eli Melrod , co-founder and CEO, Solful directly manages its supply chain to ensure that every cannabis product sourced was planted, grown, nurtured, trimmed and packaged according to the highest standards of care. The company is also known for its emphasis on helping bring customers health and happiness. Making cannabis training, education, and culture a priority, Solful has reinvented the cannabis retail space.