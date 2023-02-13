New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241870/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the alzheimer’s disease treatment market are Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merz Pharma, H. Lundbeck A/S Biogen, AstraZeneca, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



The global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is expected to grow from $4.71 billion in 2021 to $5.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is expected to reach $6.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The Alzheimer’s disease treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by temporarily improve symptoms of memory loss and problems with thinking and reasoning.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Alzheimer’s diseas treatment refers to a medication designed and developed to treat Alzheimer’s.This treatment, which targets the protein beta-amyloid and is an immunotherapy, aids in the reduction of amyloid plaques, which are brain lesions connected to Alzheimer’s disease.



The progression of this disease causes severe memory impairment and the person may lose the ability to carry out everyday tasks.



North America is the largest region in the alzheimer’s disease treatment market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the alzheimer’s disease treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs in alzheimer’s disease treatment are cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists.Cholinesterase inhibitors (also known as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors) are a class of drugs that prevent acetylcholine from being broken down normally.



The different drug classes include cholinergic, memantine, combined drug, AChE inhibitors, and immunoglobulins and involve various therapeutics such as cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, and other therapeutics.



The increasing cases of Alzheimer’s are a major factor contributing to the growth of the Alzheimer’s treatment market.Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia.



The USA Alzheimer’s Association expects that all the states in the US are projected to face a rise of at least 14% in the number of Alzheimer’s people by 2025 due to the increase in the geriatric population.At the global level, the estimated new cases of Alzheimer’s are expected to grow by 35% to 615,000 by 2030, and by 110% to 959,000 by 2050.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to drive the growth of the global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market.



The lack of techniques for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is expected to limit the growth of the global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market.There is no definitive blood test, brain scan, or physical exam to diagnose AD, and so many conditions can produce symptoms like dementia, which is the primary clinical symptom of AD, making the diagnosis complicated.



The lack of a single test for diagnosis, specialists such as neurologists, neuropsychologists, geriatricians, and geriatric psychiatrists use a variety of approaches for diagnosis to confirm dementia, but it is still difficult to find the cause resulting in late diagnosis. Lack of proper and quick diagnosis for AD hampers the market growth as it leads to a reduced number of diagnosed cases and thereby reduces the consumption of AD drugs.



Increasing R&D investments and collaborations due to the emerging technologies for the treatment is a key trend in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment market.The Alzheimer’s Association is assisting with funds to researchers in search of innovative therapeutic approaches and seeks more government funding for Alzheimer’s studies.



Technologies such as ?-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) inhibitors and anti-amyloid inhibitors are emerging in the AD market.For instance, Comentis and Astellas collaborated and entered the BACE inhibitor field on their peptidomimetic series.



Manufacturing companies such as AC Immune, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, INmune Bio, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and vTv Therapeutics are more focused on R&D investments with their research molecules in the clinical trials to achieve a breakthrough for the treatment of AD.



In January 2020, Biogen Inc., a US-based multinational biotechnology company acquired Pfizer Inc. for an upfront payment of $75 million with up to $635 million in potential additional development and commercialization milestone payments. Through this acquisition, Biogen plans to develop the Phase 1 asset for the treatment of Sundowning in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Irregular Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disorder (ISWRD) in Parkinson’s disease (PD). Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products including medicines and vaccines.



The countries covered in the alzheimer’s disease treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



