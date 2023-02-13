HCI Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release that same day after the close of the market.



HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)

Listen-only toll-free number: 877-545-0523

Listen-only international number: 973-528-0016

Access Code: 228446

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 47646

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Simon Rosenberg

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-5261

srosenberg@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com