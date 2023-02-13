Kite Realty Group Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating Results and Provides 2023 Guidance

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of high-quality, open-air grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets, reported today its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. For the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $98.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $12.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $80.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, respectively.



Increased FFO, as adjusted, per share by 29% on a year-over-year basis

Leased 4.9 million square feet in 2022 at 12.6% comparable blended cash leasing spreads

Increased ABR per square foot to $20.02

Lowered leverage to 5.2x, an all-time low for KRG

Company provides initial 2023 outlook

“Looking at our full year 2022 results, I’m proud to report the KRG team consistently outperformed expectations by growing FFO, as adjusted, per share 29% on a year-over-year basis,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “Quarter after quarter we produced sector-leading results, which reflect the quality of our expanded portfolio, the intensity of our operating platform and the strength of our balance sheet. As we navigate 2023, we will operate with the same vigor and forward-thinking approach we demonstrated this past year and I’m confident in our continued ability to deliver long-term value to all stakeholders.”

Full Year 2022 Key Highlights

Generated NAREIT Funds From Operations of the Operating Partnership (FFO) of $431.2 million, or $1.94 per diluted share.

Generated FFO, as adjusted, of the Operating Partnership of $429.6 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, which represents a 28.7% per share increase over the comparable period in 2021. Excludes a positive impact of $2.6 million of prior period collection impact related to the recovery of bad debt and accounts receivable in 2022.

Executed 782 new and renewal leases representing approximately 4.9 million square feet at comparable cash spreads of 12.6%. Excluding option renewals, the blended cash spreads for comparable new and non-option renewal leases were 18.1%.

Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) increased by 5.1%.

Closed $101.8 million of acquisitions and $75.6 million of dispositions.

Completed five development projects, further reducing future capital commitments on the Company’s active development pipeline.

Upsized the Company’s revolving line of credit capacity to $1.1 billion from $850 million.

Entered into a $300 million unsecured 7-year term loan due July 29, 2029 and fixed the interest rate for three years at approximately 3.95%.

Published the Company’s inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the Company’s strategy and initiatives regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and policies.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Generated NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership of $111.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

Generated FFO, as adjusted, of the Operating Partnership of $112.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, which represents a 16.3% per share increase over the comparable period in 2021. Excludes the impact of $0.2 million of prior period collection impact related to the recovery of bad debt and accounts receivable in 2022.

Same Property NOI increased by 6.2%.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Portfolio Operations

Executed 173 new and renewal leases representing over 1.0 million square feet. Cash leasing spreads of 22.3% on 21 comparable new leases, 8.9% on 105 comparable renewals, and 11.4% on a blended basis. Excluding option renewals, the blended cash spreads for comparable new and non-option renewal leases were 15.1%.

Operating retail portfolio annualized base rent (ABR) per square foot of $20.02 at December 31, 2022, a 3.4% increase year-over-year.

Retail portfolio percent leased of 94.6% at December 31, 2022, a sequential increase of 60 basis points and a 120-basis point increase on a year-over-year basis.

Portfolio leased-to-occupied spread of 270 basis points, which equates to $33 million of signed-not-open NOI.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Capital Allocation Activity

The Company currently has three active development projects with limited future capital commitments of $44.2 million.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Overview

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 5.2x, which represents a 0.8x year-over-year decrease.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repaid three mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of $128.5 million with proceeds from the Company’s revolving line of credit, which was undrawn as of year-end.

Dividend

On February 8, 2023, the Company’s Board of Trustees declared a first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.24 per common share, which represents a 20% year-over-year increase. The first quarter dividend will be paid on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023.

2023 Earnings Guidance

The Company expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.03 to $0.09 per diluted share in 2023 and NAREIT FFO of $1.89 to $1.95 per diluted share in 2023, based, in part, on the following key assumptions at the midpoint:

2023 same property NOI range of 2.0% to 3.0%.

Full-year bad debt assumption of 1.25% of total revenues.

Additional disruption related to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Party City Holdings Inc. and Regal Cinemas of 0.75% of total revenues ($0.03 of FFO per diluted share).

Transaction activity is expected to be earnings neutral.

The following table reconciles the Company’s 2023 net income guidance range to the Company’s 2023 NAREIT FFO guidance range:

Low High Net income $ 0.03 $ 0.09 Depreciation and amortization 1.86 1.86 NAREIT FFO $ 1.89 $ 1.95

Earnings Conference Call

Kite Realty Group Trust will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on KRG’s website at www.kiterealty.com or at the following link: Fourth Quarter 2022 Webcast. The dial-in registration link is: Fourth Quarter 2022 Teleconference Registration. In addition, a webcast replay link will be available on KRG’s website.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned interests in 183 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.8 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets: Investment properties, at cost $ 7,732,573 $ 7,592,348 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,161,148 ) (884,809 ) Net investment properties 6,571,425 6,707,539 Cash and cash equivalents 115,799 93,241 Tenant and other receivables, including accrued straight-line rent of $44,460 and $28,071, respectively 101,301 68,444 Restricted cash and escrow deposits 6,171 7,122 Deferred costs, net 409,828 541,518 Short-term deposits — 125,000 Prepaid and other assets 127,044 84,826 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 10,414 11,885 Total assets $ 7,341,982 $ 7,639,575 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 3,010,299 $ 3,150,808 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 207,792 184,982 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 298,039 321,419 Total liabilities 3,516,130 3,657,209 Commitments and contingencies Limited Partners’ interests in the Operating Partnership and other redeemable noncontrolling interests 53,967 55,173 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 shares authorized, 219,185,658 and 218,949,569 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2,192 2,189 Additional paid-in capital 4,897,736 4,898,673 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 74,344 (15,902 ) Accumulated deficit (1,207,757 ) (962,913 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,766,515 3,922,047 Noncontrolling interests 5,370 5,146 Total equity 3,771,885 3,927,193 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,341,982 $ 7,639,575





Kite Realty Group Trust

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Rental income $ 199,577 $ 161,302 $ 782,349 $ 367,399 Other property-related revenue 3,176 1,550 11,108 4,683 Fee income 1,936 98 8,539 1,242 Total revenue 204,689 162,950 801,996 373,324 Expenses: Property operating 29,659 24,583 107,217 55,561 Real estate taxes 24,144 22,956 104,589 49,530 General, administrative and other 12,883 10,308 54,860 33,984 Merger and acquisition costs (81 ) 76,564 925 86,522 Depreciation and amortization 112,709 109,835 469,805 200,460 Total expenses 179,314 244,246 737,396 426,057 (Loss) gain on sales of operating properties, net (57 ) 3,692 27,069 31,209 Operating income (loss) 25,318 (77,604 ) 91,669 (21,524 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (26,827 ) (23,061 ) (104,276 ) (60,447 ) Income tax (expense) benefit of taxable REIT subsidiary (302 ) 2 (43 ) 310 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 312 342 256 (416 ) Other income, net 447 166 240 355 Net loss (1,052 ) (100,155 ) (12,154 ) (81,722 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (74 ) 1,974 (482 ) 916 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,126 ) $ (98,181 ) $ (12,636 ) $ (80,806 ) Net loss per common share – basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.73 ) Net loss per common share – diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 219,137,140 188,291,354 219,074,448 110,637,562 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 219,137,140 188,291,354 219,074,448 110,637,562





Kite Realty Group Trust

Funds From Operations (“FFO”)(1)(2)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (1,052 ) $ (100,155 ) $ (12,154 ) $ (81,722 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties (88 ) (118 ) (623 ) (514 ) Add (less): loss (gain) on sales of operating properties, net 57 (3,692 ) (27,069 ) (31,209 ) Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 112,925 110,185 471,086 201,834 FFO of the Operating Partnership(1) 111,842 6,220 431,240 88,389 Less: Limited Partners’ interests in FFO (1,463 ) 356 (5,395 ) (1,945 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 110,379 $ 6,576 $ 425,845 $ 86,444 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership – basic $ 0.50 $ 0.03 $ 1.94 $ 0.78 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership – diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.03 $ 1.94 $ 0.78 FFO of the Operating Partnership(1) $ 111,842 $ 6,220 $ 431,240 $ 88,389 Add: merger and acquisition costs (81 ) 76,564 925 86,522 Add (less): prior period collection impact 189 (378 ) (2,556 ) (3,707 ) FFO, as adjusted, of the Operating Partnership $ 111,950 $ 82,406 $ 429,609 $ 171,204 FFO, as adjusted, per share of the Operating Partnership – basic $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 1.94 $ 1.51 FFO, as adjusted, per share of the Operating Partnership – diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 1.93 $ 1.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 219,137,140 188,291,354 219,074,448 110,637,562 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 219,763,609 189,419,768 219,710,514 111,524,655 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding – basic 222,055,880 190,706,414 221,858,084 113,103,177 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding – diluted 222,682,349 191,834,828 222,494,151 113,990,269 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per diluted share/unit Net loss $ 0.00 $ (0.52 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.72 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Less: gain on sales of operating properties, net 0.00 (0.02 ) (0.12 ) (0.27 ) Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 0.51 0.57 2.12 1.78 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, of the Operating Partnership per diluted share/unit(1)(2) $ 0.50 $ 0.03 $ 1.94 $ 0.78 Add: merger and acquisition costs 0.00 0.40 0.00 0.76 Less: prior period collection impact 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.03 ) FFO, as adjusted, of the Operating Partnership per diluted share/unit(2) $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 1.93 $ 1.50

(1) “FFO of the Operating Partnership” measures 100% of the operating performance of the Operating Partnership’s real estate properties. “FFO attributable to common shareholders” reflects a reduction for the redeemable noncontrolling weighted average diluted interest in the Operating Partnership.

(2) Per share/unit amounts of components will not necessarily sum to the total due to rounding to the nearest cent.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company calculates FFO, a non-GAAP financial measure, in accordance with the best practices described in the April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), as restated in 2018. The NAREIT white paper defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that FFO is helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. FFO excludes the 2021 gain on sale of the ground lease portfolios as these sales were part of our capital strategy distinct from our ongoing operating strategy of selling individual land parcels from time to time. FFO (a) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of measuring our financial performance, (b) is not an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, and (c) is not indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

From time to time, the Company may report or provide guidance with respect to “FFO as adjusted” which starts with FFO, as defined by NAREIT, and then removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items the Company does not consider to be representative of its core operating results including, without limitation, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, merger and acquisition costs, the impact on earnings from employee severance, the excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred stock redemption, and the impact of prior period bad debt or the collection of accounts receivable previously written off (“prior period collection impact”), which are not otherwise adjusted in the Company’s calculation of FFO.





Kite Realty Group Trust

Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Number of properties in same property pool for the period(2) 177 177 177 177 Leased percentage at period end 94.7 % 93.5 % 94.7 % 93.5 % Economic occupancy percentage(3) 92.0 % 90.6 % 91.2 % 90.1 % Minimum rent $ 145,283 $ 141,237 $ 573,029 $ 551,815 Tenant recoveries 38,395 37,187 154,934 149,663 Bad debt reserve (2,142 ) (1,672 ) (8,329 ) (7,440 ) Other income, net 4,061 1,104 7,868 4,771 Total revenue 185,597 177,856 727,502 698,809 Property operating (25,468 ) (24,906 ) (93,454 ) (87,962 ) Real estate taxes (23,599 ) (24,381 ) (102,608 ) (105,116 ) Total expenses (49,067 ) (49,287 ) (196,062 ) (193,078 ) Same Property NOI $ 136,530 $ 128,569 6.2 % $ 531,440 $ 505,731 5.1 %





Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to most directly comparable GAAP measure: Net operating income – same properties $ 136,530 $ 128,569 $ 531,440 $ 505,731 Prior period collection impact – same properties (189 ) 173 3,665 12,414 Net operating income – non-same activity(4) 12,609 (13,429 ) 46,546 (251,154 ) Total property NOI 148,950 115,313 29.2 % 581,651 266,991 117.9 % Other income, net 2,393 608 8,992 1,491 General, administrative and other (12,883 ) (10,308 ) (54,860 ) (33,984 ) Merger and acquisition costs 81 (76,564 ) (925 ) (86,522 ) Depreciation and amortization (112,709 ) (109,835 ) (469,805 ) (200,460 ) Interest expense (26,827 ) (23,061 ) (104,276 ) (60,447 ) (Loss) gain on sales of operating properties, net (57 ) 3,692 27,069 31,209 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (74 ) 1,974 (482 ) 916 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,126 ) $ (98,181 ) $ (12,636 ) $ (80,806 )

(1) Same Property NOI excludes properties that have not been owned for the full periods presented. However, due to the size of the RPAI portfolio acquired in the merger, the legacy RPAI properties have been deemed to qualify for the same property pool beginning in 2022 if they had a full first quarter of operations in 2021 within the legacy RPAI portfolio prior to the merger.

(2) Same Property NOI excludes (i) Glendale Town Center, Shoppes at Quarterfield and Circle East, which were reclassified from active redevelopment into our operating portfolio in December 2021, June 2022 and September 2022, respectively, (ii) the multifamily rental units and commercial portion at One Loudoun Downtown – Pads G & H, (iii) three active development and redevelopment projects, (iv) Arcadia Village, Pebble Marketplace and Palms Plaza, which were each acquired subsequent to January 1, 2021, and (v) office properties and includes the legacy RPAI same property pool.

(3) Excludes leases that are signed but for which tenants have not yet commenced the payment of cash rent. Calculated as a weighted average based on the timing of cash rent commencement and expiration during the period.

(4) Includes non-cash activity across the portfolio as well as NOI from properties not included in the same property pool, including properties sold during both periods.

The Company uses property NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. The Company defines NOI as income from our real estate, including lease termination fees received from tenants, less our property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions and certain corporate level expenses, including merger and acquisition costs. The Company believes that NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and impairment, if any.

The Company uses same property NOI (“Same Property NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. Same Property NOI is net income excluding properties that have not been owned for the full periods presented. However, due to the size of the Retail Properties of America, Inc. (“RPAI”) portfolio acquired in the merger with RPAI, which closed in October 2021, (the “Merger”), the legacy RPAI properties have been deemed to qualify for the same property pool beginning in 2022 if they had a full quarter of operations in 2021 within the legacy RPAI portfolio prior to the Merger. Same Property NOI also excludes (i) net gains from outlot sales, (ii) straight-line rent revenue, (iii) lease termination income in excess of lost rent, (iv) amortization of lease intangibles, and (v) significant prior period expense recoveries and adjustments, if any. When the Company receives payments in excess of any accounts receivable for terminating a lease, Same Property NOI will include such excess payments as monthly rent until the earlier of the expiration of 12 months or the start date of a replacement tenant. The Company believes that Same Property NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it includes only the NOI of properties that have been owned for the full periods presented. The Company believes such presentation eliminates disparities in net income due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular periods presented and thus provides a more consistent metric for the comparison of our properties. Same Property NOI includes the results of properties that have been owned for the entire current and prior year reporting periods.

In order to provide meaningful comparative information across periods that, in some cases, predate the Merger, all information regarding the performance of the same property pool is presented as though the Merger was consummated on January 1, 2021 (i.e., as though the properties owned by RPAI prior to the Merger that are included in our same property pool had been owned by the Company for the entirety of all comparison periods for which same property pool information is presented). NOI and Same Property NOI should not, however, be considered as alternatives to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our financial performance. The Company’s computation of NOI and Same Property NOI may differ from the methodology used by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

When evaluating the properties that are included in the same property pool, we have established specific criteria for determining the inclusion of properties acquired or those recently under development. An acquired property is included in the same property pool when there is a full quarter of operations in both years subsequent to the acquisition date. The properties acquired in the Merger with RPAI qualify for the same property pool beginning in 2022 if they had a full first quarter of operations in 2021 within the legacy RPAI portfolio prior to the Merger. Development and redevelopment properties are included in the same property pool four full quarters after the properties have been transferred to the operating portfolio. A redevelopment property is first excluded from the same property pool when the execution of a redevelopment plan is likely and we (a) begin recapturing space from tenants or (b) the contemplated plan significantly impacts the operations of the property. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, the same property pool excludes (i) Glendale Town Center, Shoppes at Quarterfield and Circle East, which were reclassified from active redevelopment into our operating portfolio in December 2021, June 2022 and September 2022, respectively, (ii) the multifamily rental units and commercial portion at One Loudoun Downtown – Pads G & H, (iii) three active development and redevelopment projects, (iv) Arcadia Village, Pebble Marketplace and Palms Plaza, which were each acquired subsequent to January 1, 2021, and (v) office properties.





Kite Realty Group Trust

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022 Net loss $ (1,052 ) Depreciation and amortization 112,709 Interest expense 26,827 Income tax benefit of taxable REIT subsidiary 302 EBITDA 138,786 Unconsolidated EBITDA 957 Merger and acquisition costs (81 ) Loss on sales of operating properties, net 57 Other income and expense, net (759 ) Noncontrolling interests (84 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 138,876 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 555,502 Company share of Net Debt: Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 3,010,299 Plus: Company share of unconsolidated joint venture debt 41,015 Less: Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt(2) (566 ) Less: cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (124,015 ) Less: debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs, net (32,043 ) Company share of Net Debt $ 2,894,690 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 5.2x

(1) Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (as shown in the table above) multiplied by four.

(2) Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt is calculated based upon the partner’s pro-rata ownership of the joint venture, multiplied by the related secured debt balance.

The Company defines EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income before interest expense, income tax expense of the taxable REIT subsidiary, and depreciation and amortization. For informational purposes, the Company also provides Adjusted EBITDA, which it defines as EBITDA less (i) EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, (ii) gains on sales of operating properties or impairment charges, (iii) merger and acquisition costs, (iv) other income and expense, (v) noncontrolling interest EBITDA, and (vi) other non-recurring activity or items impacting comparability from period to period. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent quarter multiplied by four. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is the Company’s share of net debt divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Annualized Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, are not comparable to EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures reported by other REITs that do not define EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures exactly as we do. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Annualized Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of liquidity.

Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because they exclude various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. For informational purposes, the Company also provides Annualized Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted as described above. The Company believes this supplemental information provides a meaningful measure of its operating performance. The Company believes presenting EBITDA and the related measures in this manner allows investors and other interested parties to form a more meaningful assessment of the Company’s operating results.









