Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2023

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to grow from $8.13 billion in 2021 to $8.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to reach $10.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The pharmaceutical excipients market consists of sales of microcrystalline cellulose, stearic acid, gelatin, and tarc.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pharmaceutical excipients refer to components of a drug delivery system that are not active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) but have undergone acceptable safety evaluation. Excipients, which are not active themselves, allow the drug ingredient to be administered to the patient in the proper form and support the mode and site of action.



The main types of products in pharmaceutical excipients are inorganic chemicals and organic chemicals.The pharmaceutical inorganic chemical is concerned with the manufacture, physical or chemical characteristics of substances, assay techniques, and applications of inorganic substances used as pharmaceutical aids, treatments, and diagnostics.



The different functionalities include fillers and diluents, suspending and viscosity agents, coating agents, bindeflavoringring agents sweetenersners, disintegrants, colorants, lubric, ants, and glidants, and others and involve various formulations such as oral formulation, topical formulation, and parental formulation.



North America is the largest region in the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the pharmaceutical excipients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The global surge in the sale of generic drugs contributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market.Generic drugs are alternatives to the marketed brand-name drug in the same dosage form, safety, strength, route of administration, and quality.



According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the largest provider of generic medicines, the country’s generic drugs account for 20% of the global generic drug exports.Indian pharmaceutical companies received 300 generic drug approvals in the USA.



The surge in the demand for generic drugs drives the pharmaceutical excipients market.



Concerns related to safety and quality are expected to limit the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market.According to the Pharmaceutical Journal, there are certain complications in children with the use of pharmaceutical drugs with excipients.



For instance, the colorants used in medicine as coloring agents may lead to sensitivity reactions and hyperactive behavior in children.Ethanol is another solvent that is widely used in an oral liquid formulation, the use of ethanol mixed medicine for children may have a risk of acute intoxication when overdose, and it may lead to chronic toxicity with long-term use.



The increase in research and development in pharmaceutical formulation to enhance the production process and product quality by using multi-functional excipients is a trend shaping the market.Excipients play a significant role in helping pharmaceutical manufacturers better support patients by increasing compliance and treatment effectiveness.



For instance, Evonik’s newly launched EUDRAGIT FS 100 is a solid version of the existing EUDRAGIT FS 30 D. This new multi-functional version allows pharmaceutical companies to use the polymer in many new applications, such as hot-melt extrusion, solvent spray-drying, and solvent coating, which was impossible to achieve in past decades where only the aqueous version was available.



In July 2021, Philip Morris International, a US-based cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company acquired Fertin Pharma for $820m.Through this acquisition, PMI will gain significant ability in developing, formulating, and marketing existing as well as new smoke-free platforms.



Fertin Pharma is a Denmark-based company that manufactures pharmaceutical excipients.



The countries covered in the pharmaceutical excipients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pharmaceutical excipients market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pharmaceutical excipients market statistics, including pharmaceutical excipients industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pharmaceutical excipients market share, detailed pharmaceutical excipients market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pharmaceutical excipients industry. This pharmaceutical excipients market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

