Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $4.51 billion in 2021 to $5.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $10.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%.



The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of blitzima, ritemvia, rituzena, and truxima.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies refer to a member of the family of biosimilars.Large, intricate proteins, they are typically given as part of the treatment for conditions like cancer or rheumatoid arthritis.



They are employed by the immune system to recognise and destroy foreign substances including bacteria, viruses, and others.



The main types of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are synthetic chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, and others.Any pharmaceutical drug product made in, derived from, or semi-synthesized from biological sources is known as a biopharmaceutical, sometimes known as a biologic medical product, or biologic.



The different compounds include infliximab, rituximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, and bevacizumab and are used in various applications such as chronic and autoimmune diseases, oncology, and others.



The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are used to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.



In cancer treatment, biosimilars of monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab are used.Moreover, the incidence of cancer is increasing year by year.



According to the American cancer society (ACS), in 2020, about 1.8 million new cancer cases are expected in the United States. Therefore, the prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer is expected to drive the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.



Stringent regulations imposed on approvals of biosimilars are anticipated to hinder the growth of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.The governments of different regions impose different rules regarding the production and use of biosimilars.



Further, issues such as patent infringement or agreement issues restrict the manufacturers of biosimilars from commercializing the government-approved biosimilars.The US Food and Drug Administration requires double regulatory approval for biosimilars, restricting the use of biosimilars as an interchangeable drugs for biologics, whereas, in Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves biosimilars as interchangeable products for biologics.



In February 2019, out of the total 17 approved biosimilars, only 7 biosimilars including 4 originating biologics could enter the US commercial market. The strict government policies for approval of these drugs negatively impact manufacturers in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.



The focus areas for many companies in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market have shifted to mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities.Large prime manufacturers are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities, or to gain access to new markets.



For instance, Aurobindo Pharma Limited acquired four cell culture-derived biosimilar products from TL Biopharmaceutical AG of Switzerland.As part of the agreement, TL will supply all the developmental data for four molecules and Aurobindo and/or its affiliates will develop, commercialize and market these products globally.



Out of the four biosimilars acquired, three of them are monoclonal antibodies in oncology. In another instance, in May 2020, AbbVie, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced its decision to acquire Allergan for an amount of $63 million. This transaction expands and diversifies AbbVie’s revenue base and supports in maintaining its leadership position in biosimilar monoclonal antibodies



The regions covered in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



