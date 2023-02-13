New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241867/?utm_source=GNW





The global checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to grow from $19.86 billion in 2021 to $23.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to reach $46.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.9%.



The checkpoint inhibitors market consists of sales of atezolizumab, avelumab, and durvalumab.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Checkpoint inhibitors refer to an immunotherapy strategy that prevents immune checkpoint proteins from forming interactions with other proteins.Because of this, the T cells are able to destroy cancer cells because the "off" signal is not sent.



One such medication works against the checkpoint protein CTLA-4.



North America is the largest region in the checkpoint inhibitors market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the checkpoint inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main types of drugs in checkpoint inhibitors are PD-1 inhibitors, PD-L1 inhibitors, CTLA-4, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and others.PD-1 inhibitors and PD-L1 inhibitors are anticancer checkpoint inhibitors that impede the action of the immune checkpoint proteins PD-1 and PDL1 on the cell surface.



It is used in lung cancer, renal cancer, blood cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, and others and is implemented in various sectors such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the checkpoint inhibitors market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases. Checkpoint inhibitors targeting the checkpoints are very helpful as cancer therapies. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rates globally is anticipated to boost demand for checkpoint inhibitors market.



The high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market.The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread.



Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding.In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low-average life expectancy.



For instance, the cost for a course of intravenous checkpoint inhibitor therapy is around $150,000 to $250,000, which is very expensive, especially for countries without public insurance. Therefore, the high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market.



Major companies in the checkpoint inhibitor market are forming partnerships or collaborations for the development of advanced technologies such as bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap.Most patients with cancer do not respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors.



To make immunotherapies more effective, a group of researchers has developed the bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap.This drug is created by fusing a receptor for a protein called TGF-beta that targets checkpoint proteins such as PD-L1 or CTLA-4.



Y- Trap targets both a checkpoint inhibitor and TGF-beta and gives a more effective way to block the immune suppression and destroys the cancer cells.Merck, a prominent science and technology group, and GSK, a research-based global healthcare company, have announced that they have entered into a global strategic partnership to jointly create and market M7824 (bintrafusp alfa).



M7824 is an investigational bi-functional fusion protein immunotherapy that is currently in clinical research, including possible registration trials, for various difficult-to-treat cancers. This includes a Phase II study to investigate M7824 compared to pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with PD-L1 expressing advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In another instance, in June 2020, Targovax, a Norway-based biotechnology company that develops immune activators for targeting solid tumors, entered into a collaboration with Leidos’ Explorations in Global Health (ExGloH) division for evaluating the potential of using ONCOS, a Targovax’s clinical program of oncolytic adenoviruses, as a vector to encode Microtide™ checkpoint inhibitor peptides.



Leidos is a US-based company that deals with defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research.



The countries covered in the checkpoint inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



