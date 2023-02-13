Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Butters Up Guests for National Potato Month

Dallas, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February marks National Potato Month and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating with their famous giant bakers. Whether you want a classic baked potato, a baked potato with barbecue meat, or even a Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato, they do it all.

From February 13th -17th, the barbecue restaurant is highlighting its Loaded Baker – Dickey’s signature baked potato topped with all the fixins’ of cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream and butter. With every Loaded Baker purchase of $7.99, guests will get a complimentary Big Yellow Cup.

“At Dickey’s, we take barbecue seriously,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “And when it comes to our barbecue bakers, rest assured they’re called ‘Giant Bakers’ for a reason. We look forward to our guests enjoying this smokin’ deal at their favorite Dickey’s store.

For added convenience, Dickey’s has every need covered with orders for takeout, in-store pick up, to go and even delivery! Order ahead in the Dickey’s mobile app or online at dickeys.com .

