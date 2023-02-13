Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Growing at 5.5% CAGR, Set to Touch USD 52.6 Billion By 2030

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size accounted for USD 32.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 52.6 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Dual Clutch Transmission Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics :

Dual Clutch Transmission offers several advantages over conventional transmissions, such as faster and smoother shifting, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions.

The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles is driving the demand for DCTs, as these transmissions are designed to handle the unique challenges posed by electrified powertrains.

The automotive industry is the largest end-user of dual clutch transmission, accounting for a significant share of the market. The high demand for high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the demand for dual clutch transmission in the automotive industry.

Some of the key players in the Dual Clutch Transmission market include BorgWarner, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Getrag, Graziano Trasmissioni S.p.A, and Eaton Corporation.



Dual Clutch Transmission Market Overview

The Dual Clutch Transmission market size has seen substantial growth in recent years, due to its numerous advantages over conventional transmission systems. A DCT system is a type of automated manual transmission that utilizes two clutches to engage and disengage gears in quick succession, resulting in smoother shifts and improved fuel efficiency.

The versatility of dual clutch transmission has led to their adoption in a diverse range of industries and applications, including the automotive, motorsports, and agricultural sectors. In the automotive industry, dual clutch transmission is used in high-performance vehicles to offer seamless shifting and improved acceleration. In motorsports, DCTs are preferred for their ability to handle high torque and high-stress environments. In the agricultural sector, DCTs are utilized in tractors and other heavy machinery for their durability and improved operational efficiency.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles has spurred the development of advanced DCT systems designed for use in these vehicles. These systems are designed to handle the unique challenges posed by electrified powertrains, such as managing torque delivery and preserving battery life.

Dual Clutch Transmission market continues to grow and evolve with the advancements in technology and increasing demand for efficient and high-performance transmissions, the future of the DCT market looks bright.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Report Coverage:

Market Dual Clutch Transmission Market Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size 2021 USD 32.7 Billion Dual Clutch Transmission Market Forecast 2030 USD 52.6 Billion Dual Clutch Transmission Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.5% Liability Insurance Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Dual Clutch Transmission Market Base Year 2021 Dual Clutch Transmission Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Clutches, By Vehicle, By Transmission, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Dual Clutch Transmission Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna PT, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Honda Motor Company, GKN Automotive, Continental AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Punch Powertrain Nanjing, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. among others Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Dual Clutch Transmission Market

Adoption in high-performance vehicles: Dual clutch transmissions are increasingly being used in high-performance vehicles for their ability to offer seamless shifting and improved acceleration.

Increasing demand for EVs and hybrids: The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles is driving the demand for DCTs, as these transmissions are designed to handle the unique challenges posed by electrified powertrains.

Development of advanced Dual clutch transmission systems: With the advancements in technology, advanced DCT systems are being developed that offer improved performance, fuel efficiency, and durability.

Growth in the automotive industry: The automotive industry is the largest end-user of Dual clutch transmissions, accounting for a significant share of the market. The increasing demand for high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the demand for dual clutch transmissions in the automotive industry.

Increased focus on R&D: Companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop advanced dual clutch transmission systems and improve existing products.

Growing demand in the agricultural sector: Dual clutch transmissions are increasingly being used in tractors and other heavy machinery in the agricultural sector for their durability and improved operational efficiency.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Dynamics

Increased demand for fuel-efficient transmissions: The growing concern for the environment and increasing fuel prices are driving the demand for fuel-efficient transmissions, including DCTs.

Growing demand for transmissions with improved reliability: The increasing demand for transmissions with improved reliability is driving the demand for DCTs, as these transmissions offer improved durability and longevity.

Growing focus on cost-effectiveness: Companies are focusing on developing cost-effective DCT systems to cater to the demand from budget-conscious customers.

Growing demand for low maintenance transmissions: The growing demand for low-maintenance transmissions, including DCTs, is driving the growth of the market.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Dual Clutch Transmission Market

High purchase cost: One of the major challenges faced by the DCT market is the high cost of these transmissions, which can make them unaffordable for some consumers.

High initial investment for companies: Companies looking to enter the DCT market face a high initial investment, which can be a barrier to entry for small and new companies.

Complex design: The complex design of DCTs can make them difficult to maintain and repair, leading to higher costs and longer downtime.

Technological obsolescence: The rapid pace of technological advancement in the automotive industry can make DCTs obsolete quickly, reducing their market potential.

Limited applications: DCTs are currently limited to high-performance and premium vehicles, which limits their market potential.

Integration challenges: Integrating DCTs into vehicles can be challenging, leading to longer development times and higher costs for manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

By Clutch Type

Wet

Dry

By Vehicle Type

OEM Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Motorcycles

Sports Cars

By Transmission Type

Hybrid

ICE

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Overview by Region

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the largest dual clutch transmission market share, with countries such as China, India and parts of SouthEast Asia being major markets in the region. The rapidly growing automotive industry in Asia-Pacific is driving the demand for DCTs in the region. The region's focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency is also driving the demand for DCTs.

North America has the second largest dual clutch transmission market size with the United States and Canada being the largest markets in the region. The region is home to several leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers, making it an attractive market for dual clutch transmission. The growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles is driving the demand for DCTs in North America.

Europe is estimated to have the highest growing dual clutch transmission market share with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being major markets in the region. The European Union's focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency is driving the demand for DCTs in the region. The presence of several leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers in Europe is also driving the growth of the DCT market.

The South America and the MEA regional dual clutch transmission market size is comparatively lower due to various reasons, however it is growing at a moderate pace.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Key Players

The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market is very competitive, with several leading players vying for market share. Some of the top DCT market players include: Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, Hyundai Motor Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Groupe PSA, FCA Group, Mazda Motor Corporation, Tata Motors, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Renault S.A, Suzuki Motor Corporation, FAW Group Corporation, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd, and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. These companies are engaged in the development, production, and sale of DCTs, offering a range of products to meet the growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles globally.

