Perseus Mining Half year results webinar

Perth, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALF YEAR REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perth, Western Australia/February 14, 2023/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its December 2022 Half Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Thursday February 23, 2023.
CALL DETAILS
|Australia: Thursday February 23, 2023
Perth – 6:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
|Canada: Wednesday February 22, 2023
Vancouver – 2:00pm
Toronto – 5:00pm
|UK: Wednesday February 22, 2023
London – 10:00pm
Register for the webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-okmphLRTeedze4IV3chDw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the webinar ID:
836 2812 9646
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kc4V0QEUDI
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approval for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
|ASX/TSXU CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,367,463,113
Performance rights: 12,001,072
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com
www.perseusmining.com
|CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com
Nathan Ryan
Corporate Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au