Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG for the fourth quarter 2022

February 14, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. (Ticker: FLNG) for the fourth quarter 2022

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $1.00

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: 21 February 2023

Ex-date: 22 February 2023

Record date: 23 February 2023

Payment date: On or about 7 March 2023. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about 9 March 2023.

Date of approval: 13 February 2023

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

This announcement is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Knut Traaholt, CFO of Flex LNG, at the date and time set out above.