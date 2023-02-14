Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

English Norwegian

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 07.02.2023 121 000 82.31 9 959 800 08.02.2023 122 000 82.72 10 091 669 09.02.2023 125 000 81.16 10 144 825 10.02.2023 125 000 79.77 9 971 025 13.02.2023 128 000 79.08 10 122 214 Previous transactions 13 494 000 Total transaction under the program 14 115 000 70.20 990 822 027

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 30 567 403 shares, corresponding to 1.48 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment