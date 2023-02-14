Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
07.02.2023121 00082.319 959 800
08.02.2023122 00082.7210 091 669
09.02.2023125 00081.1610 144 825
10.02.2023125 00079.779 971 025
13.02.2023128 00079.0810 122 214
Previous transactions 13 494 000  
    
Total transaction under the program14 115 00070.20990 822 027

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 30 567 403 shares, corresponding to 1.48 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


