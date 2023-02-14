Healthcare 3D Printing Market to hit US$ 9.13 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Healthcare 3D Printing Market by Technology (Electron Beam Melting, Laser Beam Melting), Component (3D Printer, 3D Bioprinter), Application (Surgical Guides, Prosthetics), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Healthcare 3D Printing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2021 to reach US$ 9.13 billion by 2030. Cutting-edge technology, heavy R&D expenditures, and an increase in the range of biomedical applications are the key driving factors for the expansion of the market.

Get your free sample report now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/healthcare-3d-printing-market/8195

Market Driver

The introduction of cutting-edge technology, the reduction of human error to enhance patient care, and product customization to meet patient-specific needs have all played a significant role in expanding the global healthcare 3D printing market. Using 3D printing technology for pre-operative surgical planning or as a pre-operative means of visualizing surgical intervention to pre-define surgical steps has proved essential in enhancing healthcare precision and lowering the cost and duration of procedures. Additionally, it is projected that expanding applications of 3D printing technology in industries including bioprinting, prosthetics, dentistry, and pharmaceuticals will further support robust market development. Heavy R&D expenditures, fast customer development, an increase in the range of biomedical applications, and intensive R&D for improving 3D printers at the academic and industrial levels have contributed to the market growth. For Instance, in March 2019, Innovate UK provided funding of US$ 2.6 million (EUR 2.25 million) to the University of Huddersfield (UK) for the creation of a new kind of electron-beam additive manufacturing (EBAM) printer.

Additionally, as more ventilator components are developed using 3D printing, the market for healthcare 3D printing is expected to grow. A number of studies are being conducted to determine the extent of the coronavirus's influence on the primary organs. As a result, it can be used more frequently in producing organs, thus boosting market prospects. Additionally, it is projected that as healthcare facilities become more accepting of non-essential procedures and implants. Safety regulations can be implemented about implant production techniques, which might positively affect the global healthcare 3D printing market in both the short- and long-term forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the global healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into:

electron beam melting (EBM)

laser beam melting (LBM)

photopolymerization, droplet deposition

three-dimensional printing (3DP)

polyjet

Laser beam melting (LBM) dominated the global healthcare 3D printing market during the forecast period. However, droplet deposition showed the fastest growth in the healthcare 3D printing market. The market size has grown significantly due to the rising demand for droplet deposition technology. Major attractions for potential customers has emerged as the 3D printing technology's ability to withstand chemical exposure. Due to their ability to withstand extremely high temperatures, these materials have become extremely durable products on the market. The market has grown significantly as a result of rising public demand for cutting-edge technology, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global healthcare 3D printing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The market for healthcare 3D printing in North America was dominated during the forecast period. The market need is primarily driven by the growing regulatory support to improve quality control measures and streamline the combination of 3D printing and traditional technologies. Moreover, institutions and industries alike have also seen an increased intensity of R&D efforts in the regions of North America.

The healthcare 3D printing market is expected to increase significantly in Asia-Pacific as more 3D and 4D technologies, such as a bionic hand from Youbionic, are used. The experience in its entirety gains from these technologies. The region's 3D printing market for healthcare is also anticipated to grow in the next years because of ongoing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare costs.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/healthcare-3d-printing-market/8195

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global healthcare 3D printing include:

·3D Systems Corporation

·Exone Company

·Stratasys Ltd.

·Formlabs Inc.

·General Electric

·Organovo Holdings, Inc.

·Materialise NV

·Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc.

·Organovo Holdings, Inc.

·Proto Labs

·SLM Solutions Group AG

·Stratasys Ltd.

·Biomedical Modeling, Inc.

·3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

·3D Systems Corporation

·Prodways Group

·DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc.

·DWS Systems SRL

·Renishaw plc.

It is widely known that companies use both organic and inorganic techniques to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge. The market for healthcare 3D printing is moderately competitive. The leading participants have used strategies such as product launches and upgrades to maintain market competition. Manufacturers are investing more in R&D in response to rising demand from medical applications.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HEALTHCARE 3D PRINTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Photopolymerization Droplet Deposition Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP) Polyjet GLOBAL HEALTHCARE 3D PRINTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT 3D Printers 3D Bioprinters Materials Software & Services GLOBAL HEALTHCARE 3D PRINTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Surgical Guides Prosthetics Implants

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.