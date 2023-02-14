Insect Repellent Market Size to Reach $8.56 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Home Care and Personal Hygiene Goods to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insect repellent market was estimated at around USD 4.25 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 8.1% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 8.56 billion by 2030.

As with malaria, dengue fever, West Nile fever, etc., insect repellents are essential in preventing and reducing the prevalence of insect-borne diseases. The disease-carrying insects like fleas, flies, mosquitoes, and ticks are transmitted by animals. To be effective, safe, and enjoyable, insect repellents must also be chemically stable and able to be administered to the skin without causing any negative side effects.



The need for novel, safer active ingredients to replace currently available compounds on the market is growing as a result of the problem of insecticide resistance and growing public concerns about pesticide safety. The global insect repellent market will be driven by growing consumer awareness of the advantages of repellents, particularly in rural areas. Insect repellents that are new to the market have replaced older, more traditional means of protection from insects in recent years. The market for insect repellents is expanding in metropolitan areas due to an increase in demand for natural and herb-based repellents. Producers are coming up with several product connections.



Growth Factors



Because warmer countries have higher insect reproduction rates than other places, the need for insect repellant rises. In regions with warm climates and shifting rainfall patterns that lead to an increase in the number of insects that can transmit diseases to people, the big companies have an opportunity to expand their operations. More companies are pursuing product innovation in the market, particularly when it comes to material choice. For instance, the India-based company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), which manufactures packaged consumer items, released the Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card in September 2021. In both urban and rural locations, the new product intends to improve accessibility and market penetration.



People are becoming increasingly aware of the dangers of mosquito bites as the urban population worldwide becomes more health-conscious. Additionally, as the frequency of mosquito-borne illnesses rises in emerging nations, rural populations' concerns about hygiene and health are growing. WHO research published in March 2020 states that more than 17% of all infectious diseases are vector-borne. More than 700,000 people die from these diseases each year. They may be caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites. In the preceding ten years, there have been several outbreaks of deadly diseases, mostly spread by insect vectors, including chikungunya, dengue, influenza, H1N1, and Zika virus. Insect repellent products will likely become more popular and in greater demand in the near future as vector-borne disease rates grow. Insect repellent active compounds are driven by this. Furthermore, novel viruses and vector-borne illnesses have the ability to spread via travel and cargo transportation to various geographical locations. Indirect environmental contamination brought on by the expansion of urbanization and industry is also a factor that may contribute to the prevalence of diseases carried by mosquitoes.



Segmental Overview



The market for insect repellent market is segmented into the insect type, and product type. According to the insect type, the mosquito repellents segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. This is due to the increase in diseases spread by mosquitoes as well as global warming, which encourages mosquito breeding. The main reasons influencing the growth of this market are the rise in health consciousness, government activities to combat mosquitoes, and the low price of repellents.



The market for insect repellent is anticipated to expand significantly between 2022 and 2030. The increase of bed bug and cockroach populations is the main factor behind the segment's expansion. Bed bug prevalence has been seen to be steadily rising over the previous few years, increasing by an average of 50% annually. Numerous difficulties have led to a large rise in the need for repellents in this market.



During the forecast period, the insect repellent market by product type is expected to be dominated by the vaporizer sector. Vaporizers often have herbal substances and reduce the number of insects. Customers' interest in the product has grown as a result of the variety of uses it offers. Due to its ability to effectively keep a whole room free of insects without putting people at risk, the product is the most popular insect repellent.



Over the course of the forecast, spray is expected to grow significantly. The product is well-liked by the consumer group due to its wide range of applications, which include insect and fly repellent as well as mosquito repellent. When it comes to removing bugs from kitchen and bathroom plumbing, the spray is more effective than liquids.



Regional Overview



In the insect repellent market, Asia-Pacific represented the largest market share of the whole market. The launch of new product varieties, consumer adoption of those items due to increased consumer awareness of numerous benefits, and the growth in insect-borne diseases have all been major market drivers in the region. Additionally, the slum dwellers' increased understanding of the value of using insect repellent has a significant impact on the company' growth.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Insect repellent Market CAGR 8.1% Segments Covered By Insect Type

By Product Type

List of the prominent players in the Global Insect repellent market:



• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Godrej Company

• Dabur International

• Coghlans Ltd.

• S.C Jhonson & Son.

• Himalaya Herbals

• Jyothy Labs. Johnson and Johnson

• Spectrum Brands

• Sawyer Products, Inc.

• Enesis Group

The global Insect repellent market is segmented as follows:



By Insect Type



• Mosquito Repellent

• Bugs Repellent

• Fly Repellent

• Others



By Product Type



• Vaporizers

• Spray

• Cream

• Others

By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



