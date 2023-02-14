Vehicle Services Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023-2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Short-term vehicle subscriptions have become popular options for owning a car, which is likely to create significant growth opportunities for the market. Rise in shared mobility services and rapid expansion of the automotive aftermarket industry are expected to create substantial revenues for companies in the market. The vehicle services industry is expected to reach value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031. The market size crossed US$ 0.83 Bn in 2022.



Considerable demand for passenger vehicles in developed and developing countries has propelled their sales in these regions. This in turn has spurred demand for vehicle services. Surge in demand for connected cars and electric vehicles is a key market trend anticipated to bolster the vehicle services industry growth. The attribute of convenience, for example, door-to-door car maintenance service, is expected to propel the adoption of such services.

Key Findings of Vehicle Services Market Study

Extensive Demand for Vehicle Services : Vehicle owners are adopting vehicle services owing to the need for repair and maintenance in order to improve vehicle performance and the average lifespan. Rise in demand for vehicle services among mobility service providers is likely to fuel the expansion of the market. Swift growth of shared mobility services in several countries is expected to accelerate market development in the next few years.



Vehicle owners are adopting vehicle services owing to the need for repair and maintenance in order to improve vehicle performance and the average lifespan. Rise in demand for vehicle services among mobility service providers is likely to fuel the expansion of the market. Swift growth of shared mobility services in several countries is expected to accelerate market development in the next few years. Preference for Authorized Service Centers for Vehicle Servicing: Authorized service centers are offering prompt and reliable services in order to attract customers. Their credibility has led consumers to prefer car servicing in authorized service centers, as these centers use components that comply with manufacturer-specified standards; an example is use of genuine spare parts. Additionally, authorized service centers are offering promising discounts and rewards to make their services cost-effective to customers. Entry of new players who are keen to offer specialized maintenance for electric and hybrid vehicles is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities.



Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85393

Key Drivers

Rise in penetration of passenger cars especially electric vehicles, has propelled demand for vehicle maintenance and repair services. The rapidly evolving automotive aftermarket service industry is expected to boost market prospects.



Strides made in the automotive industry, especially due to rise in automotive sales in the past few years in several countries, have fueled vehicle services market growth.



Surge in popularity of short-term vehicle subscription services is expected to accelerate the market.



Increase in penetration of connected cars is projected to bolster demand for car services. Preference for high-end utility cars and luxury vehicles in the tours and travels sector offers attractive opportunities for companies in the vehicles services industry.



Vehicle Services Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to hold significant share in the global vehicle services market during the forecast period 2023–2031. Extensive awareness about periodic maintenance at manufacturer-specified service intervals has fueled the consumer adoption of vehicle services. Moreover, increase in average age of vehicles in operation in developed countries has broadened the market outlook. Europe is also a lucrative market owing to significant rate of adoption of vehicle repair and maintenance services.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for leading market share during the forecast period. Rise in vehicle production and sizable investments by governments in several countries in the region to improve road infrastructure are likely to spur demand for vehicle services in the near future. Presence of several prominent aftermarket service providers is expected to propel the market in Asia Pacific.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85393<ype=S

Vehicle Services Market: Competition Landscape

Many well-entrenched players operating in the global vehicle services market focus on expanding their supply chain networks in order to expand their customer base and consolidate their market positions. Entry of new players in the next few years is likely to shape the competitive dynamics in the market.

Key companies in the vehicle services market are Arnold Clark Automobiles Company, CARFAX Car Care, Conroe's Choice Automotive, Driven Brands, Driven Brands, Halfords Group plc, Jiffy Lube, Lookers plc., and Monro Muffler Brake.

Vehicle Services Market Segmentation

Type

Interim Service Interval

Full Service Interval

Major Service Interval

Subscription Services

Service Provider

Authorized Service Providers

Franchise General Repairs

Local Garages

Others

Vehicle Type

2-Wheelers & 3-Wheelers

Passenger Cars Hatchbacks Sedans Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy-duty Trucks

Buses & Coaches

Propulsion

IC Engine Diesel Gasoline

Electric

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85393

Latest Automotive Industry Reports : -

Alternative Powertrain Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Yacht Charter Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Automotive Gears Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com