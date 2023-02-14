Japan Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Growth Forecast Report 2022: A $680+ Million Market by 2027 - New Market Entrants Need Help Gaining a Competitive Advantage as the Competition is Relatively High

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Growth Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japanese lawn mowers market is projected to be valued at $681.54 million by 2027 from $497.19 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%



The primary reason for this growth is propelled by the increasing importance of green spaces in the country and the government's initiatives to enhance the quality of life. This move was to counter the effects of adverse working conditions that were a leading cause of stress and deaths among the working class.

According to the International Labour Organisation, over 3,000 citizens lost their lives due to ischemic heart disease resulting from overworking. Overworked employees were a common trend across the entire island. Owing to the requirement of change, the government has passed laws to promote green space development programs which help to improve air quality, reduce noise, and enhance biodiversity.

The Japan lawn mowers market is expected to witness a shipment of 769.66 thousand units by 2027. Ride-on lawnmowers possess a significant revenue share and are expected to remain in demand throughout the forecasted period. Professional contractors prefer ride-on mowers as they are very efficient and have adjustments for grass-cutting length.

They are also suitable for mowing lawns that are spread across huge areas. However, the walk-behind mowers hold the majority share in terms of unit shipment in the country because walk-behind mowers are cheaper and highly efficient for residential use. Japan is also a highly technologically advanced community.

There have been many developments in terms of integrating technology with lawnmowers. Lawn Bott, an autonomous lawn mower, can mow up to one acre of land without needing labor. Lawnmowers with sensors, climate detection technology and docking systems are already available in the market. Technical advancements such as GPS and automated guidance systems are expected to impact the lawn mowers industry significantly.

Japan is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint by more than 20 % by 2030. These factors hamper the growth of gasoline-powered lawnmowers in the Japan lawn mowers market during the forecasted period. The country is witnessing substantial climate changes, leading to severe droughts and high temperatures, and the region witnessed an early end to monsoons as the temperatures reached 400c. These patterns could lead to the destruction of lawns and could affect lawn mower production. Such factors are anticipated to hinder the Japan lawn mower industry's growth.

KEY TRENDS

Japan, as an island, is a famous tourist destination; its culture, landscape, and pristine beaches are an attraction across the globe. In 2020, Japan had more than 30 million tourists visiting nature, which is only expected to grow through the next decade. In 2021, Japan was also the top industry for hotel investment; more than 50 resorts and hotels are expected to be developed in the forecast period. This factor is propelling the market growth of lawn mowers in the country.

The diversified application of lawnmowers in agriculture is used for weed management, especially in pear orchids. Lawnmowers were used to maintain weed canopy of the required length. The robotic lawnmowers in this situation could also tackle obstacles such as fallen fruit and trees.

Japan is also home to the world's second-largest number of golf courses. There has been growth in the number of people playing the sport. Maintenance of such properties requires professional services. This factor is propelling the lawn mowers industry in Japan.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



Robotic lawnmowers are catching the eye and will have the highest growth rate in the Japan lawn mower industry as they are effective and do not need labor intervention. Robotic lawnmowers are self-docking and are increasingly sophisticated. They also contain rain sensors and anti-theft alarm features. A few models have been programmed to detect the growth rate of grass as needed to maintain the lawn. These advanced features are driving the growth of this segment.



INSIGHTS BY END USER



Residential users hold a market share of over 63.64% in terms of unit shipment in the Japan lawn mowers market. Various initiatives by the government to have green spaces in residential setups are also propelling the growth. Also increasing labor costs is also encouraging people to take up mowing activities on their own.



The golf course and other sports facilities have the highest growth rate in the forecast period in the Japan lawn mowers market. The country currently has more than 2,200 golf courses, and many are in the pipeline for construction. This factor is boosting the consumption of lawnmowers on golf courses.

INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE



Gas-powered lawnmowers have the highest demand in the Japanese market. Due to their ease of operation, they are not restricted like corded lawnmowers. Gasoline-powered lawnmowers are preferred as they can be operated even during power outages and do not require many accessories, such as additional batteries. The highest growth rate by fuel type in the Japan lawn mower market is registered by propane-powered lawnmowers owing to the country's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and avoiding a climate crisis.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The Japan lawn mowers market is highly segmented; it consists of several major players such as Bosch, John Deere, Honda, Kubota, and Husqvarna, among others. The manufacturers are also investing in R&D to develop products that use a clean energy source, as Japan is investing in reducing its carbon footprint. Companies are also involved in diversifying their lawn mower portfolio to ensure that consumer needs are met across all segments and requirements.



New market entrants need help gaining a competitive advantage as the competition is relatively high. One way to establish themselves would be to develop a diversified product portfolio and invest significantly in R&D activities. Manufacturers should focus on advanced technological integration such as IoT, path guidance systems, and AI in lawn mowers products.

Significant R&D will help develop advanced lawn mower products with high demand and the highest growth rate. Diversified applications of lawnmowers will also play an essential role in propelling the sales of lawnmower products in the Japan lawn mower market.



Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 63 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $497.19 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $681.54 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Japan

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bosch

John Deere

Honda

Kubota

Husqvarna

Key Topics Covered:

1. Agenda

2. Market Definition

3. Scope of Study

3.1. Inclusion

3.2. Exclusion



4. Report Assumptions

5. Index

6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast

6.1. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2021-2027

6.2. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2021-2027



7. Import & Export Statistics

7.1. Leading 10 Japan Importing Countries 2019 - 2021

7.2. Leading 10 Japan Exporting Countries 2019 - 2021



8. Market by Product Type

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by Product Type

8.3. Walk-Behind Mowers

8.4. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

8.5. Push Mower

8.6. Hover Mower

8.7. Reel/Cylinder Mower

8.8. Ride-On Mower

8.9. Standard Ride-On Mower

8.10. Zero-Turn Lawn Mower

8.11. Lawn Tractor

8.12. Garden Tractor

8.13. Robotic Lawn Mowers



9. Lawn Mower Market by End-Users

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market by End-User Type

9.3. Residential Users

9.4. Professional Landscaping Services

9.5. Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

9.6. Government & Others



10. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market by Fuel Type

10.3. Gas-Powered Lawn Mower

10.4. Electric Corded Lawn Mower

10.5. Electric-Cordless Lawn Mower

10.6. Manual-Powered Lawn Mowers

10.7. Propane-Powered Lawn Mowers



11. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market by Distribution Channels

11.3. Offline

11.4. Online



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends

13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers

14. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Key Market Players



16. Quantitative Summary

16.1. by Product Type

16.2. by End-User

16.3. by Fuel Type

16.4. by Distribution Channel

