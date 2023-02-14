Ably Realtime Experience Platform Now Available on Netlify Integrations Hub

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ably , a Realtime Experience Platform, today announced it is available on the Netlify Integrations Hub . Adding Ably to the selection of ready-to-use integrations makes it easier for Netlify developers to add realtime digital experiences to web applications, such as multiplayer collaboration, live chat, data synchronization, data broadcast, and notifications.



Using Netlify’s fully integrated platform, frontend development teams can go from code to globally deployed web applications in minutes without the overhead of servers, DevOps, and costly infrastructure. As Netlify developers build and deploy their web applications, they can easily discover and use Ably within their workflow to add interactive experiences to their apps that today’s users demand.

Ably provides the infrastructure and APIs for these shared and collaborative experiences. The Ably platform allows developers at thousands of companies to effortlessly integrate realtime experiences into their applications at scale with unmatched reliability, without the hassle of managing or provisioning complex infrastructure.

“As a company committed to providing exceptional user experiences for developers, joining the Netlify Integrations Hub is a natural fit for us,” said Matthew O’Riordan, CEO, Ably. “With the integration, the Ably platform is now easily accessible to the over 3 million Netlify developers, allowing them to add differentiated experiences to their web applications to gain a competitive advantage.”

Click here for a step-by-step tutorial to use Ably in projects hosted on Netlify.

Try Ably for free to start building better, more dependable realtime apps with your favorite technology.

About Ably

Ably Realtime Experience Infrastructure powers the table stakes interactive experiences users crave, including multiplayer, chat, data sync, broadcast, and notifications. With just a few lines of code and no complex infrastructure to manage, Ably’s Realtime Experience Infrastructure, APIs, and SDKs let organizations create and deliver the rich experiences users demand at unlimited scale and with unrivaled dependability. Top brands like HubSpot, Toyota, Webflow, and more than 500 other companies trust Ably to power live and collaborative experiences for hundreds of millions of simultaneously connected devices worldwide.