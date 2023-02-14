Global Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market Report 2022-2035 with Profiles of AlloSource, BioTissue, Integra LifeSciences, MiMedx, Organogenesis, Smith+Nephew. Tissue Regenix. & VIVEX

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, Distribution by Type of Graft Area of Application Type of Material of Scaffold Type of End User And Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing the tissue engineering-based regeneration products.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for tissue engineering-based regeneration products market for the next 13 years. Additionally, it features market size projections for the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented.

At present, more than 160 tissue engineering products and regenerative medicine products have been / are being developed by several companies located across the globe. It is worth mentioning that these products have demonstrated the potential to enable regeneration of tissues (including the skin and bones), as well as the ability to cure some congenital abnormalities.

Given the various benefits offered with such products, including better biocompatibility, faster tissue regeneration, easy availability and high affordability, the tissue engineering market has garnered the attention of various venture capital firms and strategic investors. In fact, industry players have raised about USD 2 billion in the recent past in order to drive research efforts aimed at exploring different types of tissue engineering-based regeneration products (primarily focused on bone healing, wound healing and burn healing).

In addition, over 800 grants have been awarded by academic and government organizations in the tissue engineering industry. Driven by the continuous efforts of researchers and industry players, there has also been a considerable rise in the number of patents filed in this market.

In recent years, through the use of novel technologies, certain complex and more sophisticated tissue reconstructions have also been successfully completed, indicating that more complex tissue engineering procedures may be possible in the near future.

Considering the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, coupled to the recent shift in preference from traditional transplants procedure to tissue engineering-based regeneration products, we believe that the tissue engineering market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

A detailed review of the current market landscape of tissue engineering based-bone regeneration products based on several relevant parameters, such as type of graft (allografts / xenograft), formulation of product (bone matrix / bone putty / cortical fibers / powder / putty / sheet / sponge block), type of material of scaffold (bone tissue / collagen tissue / others / stem cell) and launch year. In addition, the chapter lists the players providing tissue engineering-based bone regeneration products, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size (very small / small / mid-sized / large / very large), location of headquarters.

An in-depth analysis, highlighting the market trends through six different schematic representations.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of players engaged in the development of tissue engineering-based regeneration products, based on several relevant parameters, such as years of experience, portfolio strength (in terms of area of applications, material of scaffold, type of graft, number of products offered), partnerships activity (in terms of number of partnerships, year of partnerships, and type of partnerships), and funding activity (in terms of number of funding instances, amount of funding, year of funding, type of funding, and number of lead investors).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players that are currently engaged in offering tissue engineering-based regeneration products. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives).

An analysis of the various partnerships that have been inked between several stakeholders in the domain of tissue engineering-based regeneration products, during the period 2017-2022, covering various type of partnership such as mergers and acquisitions, distribution agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, product utilization agreements, R&D agreements and others, along with analysis on recent investments during the period 2018 and 2022 (till the time of analysis) including grant, debt, seed funding, venture series, IPO, private equity, private placement, other equity and others.

An insightful analysis on filed / granted patents focused on tissue engineering-based regeneration products, during the period 2000-2022 (till the month when the research / analysis was conducted).

An analysis that provides information on more than 750 grants that were awarded to various research institutes engaged in studies related to tissue engineering-based regeneration products, during the period 2018 and 2022 (till the time of analysis). The analysis also highlights important parameters associated with grants,

Company Profiles

AlloSource

BioTissue

Integra LifeSciences

MiMedx

Organogenesis

Smith +Nephew

Tissue Regenix

VIVEX Biologics

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1 Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Tissue Engineering

3.2.1. Types of Cells Used in Tissue Engineering

3.2.2. Application of Tissue Engineering in Regenerative Medicine

3.2.3. Tissue Engineered Regenerative Products

3.3 Applications of Tissue Engineering-based Regenerative Products

3.4 Challenges Associated with Tissue Engineering-based Regenerative Products

3.5 Future Prospective

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: TISSUE ENGINEERING-BASED SKIN REGENERATION PRODUCTS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Tissue Engineering-based Skin Regeneration Products: Market Landscape

4.3. Tissue Engineering-based Skin Regeneration Products: Developer Landscape

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: TISSUE ENGINEERING- BASED BONE REGENERATION PRODUCTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Tissue Engineering-based Bone Regeneration Products: Market Landscape

5.3. Tissue Engineering-based Skin Regeneration Products: Developer Landscape

6. KEY INSIGHTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (World Map Representation)

6.3. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size, Number of Tissue engineering-based Regeneration Products Offered and Region (4D Bubble Chart)

6.4. Analysis by Type of Graft and Area of Application (Spider Web Representation)

6.5. Analysis by Area of Application and Type of Material of Scaffold (Horizontal Stacked Bar Chart)

6.6. Analysis by Product Formulation and Type of Graft (Vertical Stacked Bar Chart)

6.7. Analysis by Region and Target Market (Vertical Stacked Bar Chart)

7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

7.3. Methodology

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Company Overview

8.2. Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Portfolio

8.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND INITIATIVES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market: Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3. Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market: Funding and Investments

9.4. Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market: Recent Initiatives

10. PATENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products: Patent Analysis

10.4. Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

10.5. Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products: Patent Valuation Analysis

11. GRANTS ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Analysis of Academic Grants

12. MARKET FORECAST: TISSUE ENGINEERING-BASED SKIN REGENERATION PRODUCTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Tissue Engineering-based Skin Regeneration Products Market, 2022-2035

13. MARKET FORECAST: TISSUE ENGINEERING-BASED BONE REGENERATION PRODUCTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Tissue Engineering-based Bone Regeneration Products Market, 2022-2035

14. CONCLUSION

15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

16. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

