Global Artificial Casings Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow by 6.1% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Casings Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis, By Product Type (Collagen, Cellulose, Fibrous, Plastic, Vegan), End-User, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Casings market was worth USD 3.23 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2028. The market is driven by the rising consumption of meat, rapid expansion of the urbanized population and demand for effective and healthy packaging for sausages. Furthermore, the increasing number of Quick service restaurants is also driving the market growth.



Collagen Casings hold the largest share of the Global Artificial Casings Market in 2021 and is anticipated to lead the market segment during the forecast period. Collagen Casings are affordable, and provide better weight and size control of the sausage over natural casings. Further, manufacturers are focusing on innovative technologies to cater to the demand for collagen sausage casings.



Manufacturers are thus focusing on upgraded and modified products with rising demand for new formulations from the food and beverage industry, which has increased over time the usage of the vegan casing. For instance, in year 2020, Loryma and Viscofan partnered to develop a Wheat-Based Concept for Meat-Free Sausages. In terms of market value, North America accounts for a major share in 2021 and the region is expected to continue holding the largest share in the total sales of Artificial Casings during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Artificial Casings Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Artificial Casings Market by Volume (Billion Meters).

The report presents the analysis of Artificial Casings market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Artificial Casings Market By Product Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casings, Fibrous Casings, Plastic Casings, Vegan Casings)

The report analyses the Artificial Casings Market By End-User (Food processing companies, Food Service Providers, Food Retailers).

The report analyses the Artificial Casings Market By Sales Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel)

The Global Artificial Casings Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product type and Sales channel

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies profiled in the report include, Kalle Gmbh, Viscofan, Devro PLC, Viskase Cos. Inc., ViskoTeepak, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, DAT-Schaub, Selo BV, Nippi Incorporated,Nitta Casings

Key Target Audience:

Packaging Manufacturers

Leading Artificial Casings Companies

Consulting Companies

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 3.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2028 4.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Artificial Casings Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



4. 4. Global Artificial Casings Market, Region Analysis (2018-2028)

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Artificial Casings Market: Historic and Forecast



6. Europe Artificial Casings Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



7. Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



8. Middle East & Africa Artificial Casings Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



9. Market Dynamics

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis



11. Competitive Positioning



12. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10pa19-artificial?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment