Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market Report 2022: Increasing need for Dry Bulk Shipping Bolsters Growth

According to a research report, the Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market was valued at around USD 2834 Million in the year 2021. The need for dry bulk shipping as part of the building of offshore wind farms is expected to increase, leading to an increase in the number of vessels used to install wind turbines (WTIV).



Many shipping corporations from a variety of industries have expanded into new markets and industries, making investments in everything from ports and terminals to logistics and technology. The wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) has had difficulty keeping up with the offshore turbines' fast growth in size and height. Vessels that were delivered at the beginning of the decade are now either being pushed to the edge of the market, undergoing extensive maintenance, or needing to improve their cranes and decks significantly in order to remain competitive.



The first generation of WTIVs had a short lifespan, which had previously discouraged vessel builders from investing in newbuilds. However, the impending shortage of WTIVs that can support the largest turbines currently available, along with the globalisation of the offshore wind market and the opening up of new markets in Taiwan, Japan, and the US, has finally resulted in a surge of newbuild orders.



Based on the Vessel Type, the market is segmented into Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessel, Heavy Lift Vessel. The Heavy Lift Vessel segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as the high share of this segment can be attributed to the high popularity as the demand for specialized installation vessels has increased over the past year in response to the growth of the offshore wind energy market, as turbines get larger and project size increases in scale and scope.



The Europe region holds the major Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market share. In addition, the movement of several of these vessels into the Asia/Pacific wind market has also narrowed the pool of available WTIVs for wind turbine installation. Demand for 11+ MW segment is expected to grow in coming years as wind turbines are an increasingly important source of intermittent renewable energy. The many innovative solutions in specific design detail demonstrate again our technical leadership.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global





