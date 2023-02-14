Chief Information Security Officer Insight Report 2022: A Strategic Approach to “Marooning” Legacy Systems within Shrinking Microperimeters

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOS - How a Hybrid Island Strategy Accelerates Enterprise Cloud Zero Trust Architecture Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Moving an enterprise from physical connectivity and security infrastructure to a cloud-first Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) is an urgent mandate. But even for the most agile of organizations, that transformation can be a leap. That's especially true for organizations reliant on flat-network dependent systems. For IT leaders, the roadmap to an idealized cloud Zero Trust Architecture begins with "marooning" legacy systems on shrinking microperimeter "islands."



A hybrid island model is a conceptual framework that isolates flat-network-dependent systems within shrinking microperimeters, and points the router associated with an individual island directly to the enterprise cloud ZTA service. In the hybrid island model, network security surrounds flat-network-dependent devices like IoT systems, OT systems, and even datacenter resources - essentially, anything that cannot immediately be cloud-enabled.



A hybrid island model can introduce short-term cost, performance, and risk impacts. But if it helps enterprises speed time to realize security value for a cloud ZTA deployment and reduces vulnerability to enterprise lateral-movement threat risk, then it's worth it.



