The "Innovations in Collaborative Robots, SCARA Robots, Robotic Gripper, Smart Depalletizer, 3D Printers, Service Robots, Additive Manufacturing" report covers innovations in additive manufacturing, Nanorobot, Inspection Robot, Robotic Grippers.
The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine for the month of August 2022 covers innovations in additive manufacturing, Nanorobot, Inspection Robot, Robotic Grippers. Some of the key innovations profiled include- Nanorobot for Nano-dentistry, Robotic Solution for Dam Inspection, Robotic Gripper Equipped with Camera and Nano-robots for Exploring Human Cell Processes
The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing
- Big Area Additive Manufacturing
- ORNL's Value Proposition
- Nanorobot for Exploring Human Cell Processes
- Inserm's Value Proposition
- Robotic Solution for Inspecting Dams
- ERDC's Value Proposition
- Inspection Robot for the Construction Industry
- Transforma Robotics' Value Proposition
- Transforma RoboticsInvestor Dashboard
- Camera-equipped Soft Robotic Gripper
- CSAIL's Value Proposition
- Collaborative Robots with Enhanced Speed and Reach
- Universal Robots's Value Proposition
- Universal Robots - Investor Dashboard
- SCARA Robots with High Payload Capabilities
- TM Robotics's Value Proposition
- TM Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Robotic Gripper Automation Solution for Food Processing
- Soft Robotics, Inc.'s Value Proposition
- Soft Robotics, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Flexible Depalletizer to Enhance Operational Efficiency
- Honeywell International, Inc.'s Value Proposition
- Honeywell International Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Three-dimensional (3D) Printers with Active Powder Handling Systems
- Formlabs' Value Proposition
- Formlabs - Investor Dashboard
- Nanobots for Nano-dentistry
- The Indian Institute of Science's Value Proposition
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations-Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- ORNL
- Inserm
- ERDC
- Transforma Robotics
- CSAIL
- Universal Robots
- TM Robotics
- Soft Robotics, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Formlabs
