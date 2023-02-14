Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Collaborative Robots, SCARA Robots, Robotic Gripper, Smart Depalletizer, 3D Printers, Service Robots, Additive Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine for the month of August 2022 covers innovations in additive manufacturing, Nanorobot, Inspection Robot, Robotic Grippers. Some of the key innovations profiled include- Nanorobot for Nano-dentistry, Robotic Solution for Dam Inspection, Robotic Gripper Equipped with Camera and Nano-robots for Exploring Human Cell Processes

The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).

The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.

1. Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing

Big Area Additive Manufacturing

ORNL's Value Proposition

Nanorobot for Exploring Human Cell Processes

Inserm's Value Proposition

Robotic Solution for Inspecting Dams

ERDC's Value Proposition

Inspection Robot for the Construction Industry

Transforma Robotics' Value Proposition

Transforma RoboticsInvestor Dashboard

Camera-equipped Soft Robotic Gripper

CSAIL's Value Proposition

Collaborative Robots with Enhanced Speed and Reach

Universal Robots's Value Proposition

Universal Robots - Investor Dashboard

SCARA Robots with High Payload Capabilities

TM Robotics's Value Proposition

TM Robotics - Investor Dashboard

Robotic Gripper Automation Solution for Food Processing

Soft Robotics, Inc.'s Value Proposition

Soft Robotics, Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Smart Flexible Depalletizer to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Honeywell International, Inc.'s Value Proposition

Honeywell International Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Three-dimensional (3D) Printers with Active Powder Handling Systems

Formlabs' Value Proposition

Formlabs - Investor Dashboard

Nanobots for Nano-dentistry

The Indian Institute of Science's Value Proposition

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





ORNL

Inserm

ERDC

Transforma Robotics

CSAIL

Universal Robots

TM Robotics

Soft Robotics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Formlabs

