Debt Collection Software Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global debt collection software market size is projected to rise remarkably on account of the increasing demand from the commercial and consumer debt recovery services throughout all banking, financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sectors worldwide. Rising Inclination Towards Effective Debt Recovery to Boost Growth. The factors promoting, repelling, challenging, and creating opportunities for this market are described in details in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Debt Collection Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.

Industry Developments

Katabat launched an updated version of the Katabat 8.2 debt collection software for capturing additional information and expanding their consent indicators to authorized contacts. The main objective behind this is to exchange data between the company and its client.

A new online software was launched by Pacific Collection Group as a new online hosted software to collect debt. This will not only offer work with maximum efficiency but also help attractive notable revenues.





Key Takeaways

Rising omnichannel collection models, increasing need to minimize bad debt and improve cash flow. Growing adoption of automation in the accounts receivable process are driving the debt collection software market in Asia Pacific.

Debt collection software is designed to streamline the debt recovery process that helps in smooth debt collection.

Growing inclination of organizations towards effective debt recovery

The global debt collection software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Inclination Towards Customer-Centric Debt Collection to Propel Growth

The presence of a strong analytical framework in the BFSI sector is the key factor boosting the global debt collection software market growth.

In addition to this, the wide adoption of debt collection software by most of the SMEs will also augment the growth of the market.

This, coupled with the rising focus on companies towards effective debt recovery and the need for daily monitoring and automatic assistance of users is expected to aid in the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, the imposition of various rules and regulations regarding debt collection may pose a major challenge to the growth of the market.

The increasing need for customer-centric debt collection management is likely to attract high revenue for the market in the coming years.

Segmentation-

Detailed Segmentation of Debt Collection Software Market:

The global market for debt collection software is categorized on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise sixe, end user, and geography. Among all components, the market is bifurcated into services and software. In terms of deployment, the market is divided into cloud-based and on-premise. In terms of enterprise size, the market is grouped into large enterprises and small and large enterprises (SMEs). With respect to the end-user, the market is grouped into telecom & utilities, government, healthcare, collection agencies, financial institutions, and others.

Segmentation Component Solutions

Services Deployment On-Premise

Cloud Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises End-User •Financial Institutions

•Collection Agencies

•Healthcare

•Government

•Telecom & Utilities

•Others Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Middle East &

Asia Pacific





Regional Analysis-

North America and Europe are the Leading Regions Owing to Increasing Adoption

Among all regions, North America dominated the global debt collection software market, followed by Europe. This is attributed to the rapid rate of digitalization and the advent of technologically advanced software for debt collection. The Asia Pacific market is likely to showcase significant growth in the coming years on account of the rise in need to reduce bad debt and to optimize the collection costs. On the other side, the market in the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are likely to register significant CAGRs during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Focusing on Enhancing Software for Attracting Significant Revenue

Some of the vendors of the market for debt collection software are engaging in additional information for maximizing their software efficiency and gaining momentum in the market competition. The other players are engaging in data exchange activities with their clients or other platforms to maintain their mark in the competitive landscape.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Temenos Headquarters SA

Sentinel Development Solutions, Inc.

Debtcol Software Pty Ltd.

FIS

Scorto, Inc.

CGI, Inc.

TransUnion LLC

Chetu Inc.

Others





