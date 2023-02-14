Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of Smart Robotic Beds Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital/Medical Beds Market by Product (Bed, Accessories), Technology (Manual, Powered), Type of Care (Rehabilitative, Curative, Long Term), Healthcare Facility (Pediatric, Maternal, Bariatric, Critical, Homecare, Med Surg) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hospital/medical beds market is projected to reach $6.66 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.
Based on product, in 2023, the beds segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The key factors attributed to this segment's large market share are the expansion of medical facilities globally, the high demand for advanced beds for long-term home care, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Owing to the advancing healthcare infrastructure globally, the patient inflow to medical facilities has increased, generating the demand for hospital beds.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into powered beds, manual beds, and smart beds. In 2023, the powered beds segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. High demand for quality healthcare, high preference for technologically advanced beds, and a rise in the number of private hospitals offering high-quality healthcare services are the key factors contributing to the large market share of this segment.
Based on type of care, the market is segmented into curative care, long-term care, and rehabilitative care. In 2022, the curative care segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Increased incidence of injuries, high adoption of medical beds for curative treatments, rise in road accidents, and the outbreak of COVID-19 are the factors generating the high demand for curative care.
Based on healthcare facility, the critical care unit segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high rate of hospital admissions due to chronic illnesses, the rise in cardiovascular diseases, and the high risk of the aging population to diseases requiring care for an extended duration.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the hospital/medical beds market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.
In 2023, Europe is expected to command the largest share of the hospital/medical beds market, followed by North America. The rise in maternity hospitals, government initiatives for promoting advanced infrastructure in the healthcare sector, and a strong healthcare system with well-qualified medical teams are the factors attributed to the large share of this regional market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Elderly Population Coupled with the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Number of Hospitals
- Technological Advancements in Hospital Beds
- Increasing Number of Surgeries
Restraints
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive and Outpatient Surgeries
Opportunities
- Increasing Popularity of Smart Robotic Beds
- Rising Demand for Home Care
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures in Developing Economies
- Growing Medical Tourism
Scope of the Report:
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Product
- Beds
- Accessories
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Technology
- Powered Beds
- Electric Beds
- Semi-electric Beds
- Manual Beds
- Smart Beds
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Type of Care
- Curative Care
- Long-term Care
- Rehabilitative Care
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Healthcare Facility
- Critical Care Unit
- Bariatric Care Unit
- Long-term Care Unit
- Homecare Settings
- Med-surg Care Unit
- Pediatric Care Unit
- Maternal Care Unit
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Product
6. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Technology
7. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Type of Care
8. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Healthcare Facility
9. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Stryker Corporation
- Hill-Rom Holding Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Getinge AB
- Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Medline Industries LP
- Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
- LINET Group SE
- Joerns Healthcare LLC.
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Savaria Corporation
- Midmark Corporation
- Amico Corporation
- Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o.Malvestio Spa .
