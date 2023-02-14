Caisse Française de Financement Local: Report on asset quality as of December 31, 2022

English French

Issy-les-Moulineaux, February 14, 2023

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2022 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) on February 14, 2023 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2022 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Report on asset quality).

Attachment