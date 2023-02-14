Global Food Waste Management Market Report 2023: Increasing Usage of Organic Waste to Produce Animal Feed and Fertilizers Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Waste Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for food waste management processes used globally in various industries. The market is broken down by component type, process type, waste type, methods, application, industry and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are presented for each component type, process type, waste type, method, application, industry and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for food waste management. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for food waste management, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the food waste management market. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the food waste management industry globally.

The share of global food that is thrown away has risen significantly over the years. Reduction and effective management of food waste have become a pivotal challenge for industries and communities alike. The rising food losses and waste are expected to have detrimental environmental and economic impacts on society.



Due to the increasing world population, food wastage is becoming a serious issue around the world. The expanding growth in the amount of food waste will have serious adverse effects on society, such as health risks, environmental pollution and scarcity of landfills. There is a consistently growing need to create appropriate, environmentally sustainable solutions to manage the increasing amount of food waste. Among the solutions, the anaerobic digestion process is one of the most promising and environmentally friendly solutions, as it can help in food waste management, nutrient recovery and energy production, the last of which can also help meet ever-increasing global energy demands

Report Includes

Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for food waste management

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for food waste management systems, opportunities and gaps estimating the demand, and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the progress of this market

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global food waste management market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by offering, process, type of waste, method, application, industry, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) about the major market dynamics (DROs), industry specific regulations, technology advancements, value chain analysis, and competitive environment of the leading global players

Analysis of the market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Five Forces model and PESTLE analysis of the food waste management industry considering both micro and macro

environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

Review of the recently granted patents and patent applications on food waste management technologies, and new developments within the field

Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global food waste management market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the vendor landscape based on their recent developments and segmental revenues

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Levels of Global Food Waste

Growing Need to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Increasing Usage of Organic Waste to Produce Animal Feed and Fertilizers

Technological Advancements in Effective Waste Management

Growing Popularity of Alternative Energy Generation Sources

Market Opportunities

Increasing Population

New Environmental Policies

Financial Aid from International Organizations

Market Challenges

Effective Collection of Food Waste and Adverse Effects of Waste Processing Techniques on the Environment

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $42.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $56.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering

5.1 Overview

5.2 Services

5.3 Hardware

5.4 Software

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Process

6.1 Overview

6.2 Anaerobic Digestion

6.3 Incineration/Combustion

6.4 Aerobic Digestion

6.5 Other Processes

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Waste

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cereals

7.3 Dairy Products

7.4 Fruits and Vegetables

7.5 Meat

7.6 Fish and Seafood

7.7 Oilseeds and Pulses

7.8 Processed Food

7.9 Coffee Grounds and Tea

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Municipalities and Households

8.3 Food Service Providers

8.4 Food Distributors and Suppliers

8.5 Primary Food Producers

8.6 Food Manufacturers

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Animal Feed

9.3 Fertilizers

9.4 Biofuel

9.5 Power Generation

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Method

10.1 Overview

10.2 Recycling

10.3 Recovery

10.4 Prevention

10.5 Optimization

10.6 Disposal

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Top Companies

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Key Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Biancamano S.P.A.

Biffa Group Ltd.

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

Copia Pbc

Covanta Holding Corp.

Eoms Recycling Inc.

Ecofast Italia S.R.L.

Enerkem Inc.

Goodr, Inc.

Implexians Eco Solutions Pvt., Ltd.

Kitro Sa

Lakeshore Recycling Systems Llc

Missouri Organic Recycling

Modern Waste Products Inc.

Organix Recycling Llc

Power Knot Llc

Quest Resource Management Group Llc

Recology Inc.

Refood Gmbh & Co. Kg

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Republic Services Inc.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc.

Rumpke Consolidated Cos., Inc.

Secondbite

Smith Recycling (Milton Keynes) Ltd.

Suez Sa

The Waste Co. (Uk) Ltd.

Veolia Environnement Sa

Viridor Waste Management Ltd.

Waste Connections Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

Winnow Solutions Ltd.

Ywaste

